LIVE: LPG price cut driven by LS elections, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Attacking the central governemnt, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said that PM Modi's decision to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 on Women's day is driven by Lok Sabha elections. The leader spoke with news agency ANI on Friday and said, "This is an election-driven decision as opposed to one taken keeping the interests of women at heart. Women across the country have been demanding a reduction in the price of LPG cylinders for a while now."
First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 8:38 AM IST