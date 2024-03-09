LIVE: LPG price cut driven by LS elections, says Priyanka Chaturvedi
From govt's decision to cut LPG cylinder prices to Rahul Gandhi's poll promises, catch all the latest news from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Attacking the central governemnt, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said that PM Modi's decision to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 on Women's day is driven by Lok Sabha elections. The leader spoke with news agency ANI on Friday and said, "This is an election-driven decision as opposed to one taken keeping the interests of women at heart. Women across the country have been demanding a reduction in the price of LPG cylinders for a while now."
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that his party will prevent few billionaries from holding majority of country's wealth. Gandhi said that a handful of wealthy individuals control 90 per cent of the country's wealth, leaving the remaining population sidelined. The Congress leader also promised to create a Rs 5,000 crore corpus to encourage entrepreneurship in the country and help country's youth to start their own businesses. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, that while Rs 16 trilion debt of billionaire industrialists was waived off, PM Modi never waived off any debt of any farmer, labourer or student.
As Lok Sabha elections 2024 approach, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is conducting meetings with key party leaders. Home Minister Shah held a late-night meeting on Friday, March 8, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was conducted at Shah's residence here in Delhi. At around 12:45 am, Maharashtra CM Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar were seen leaving from Shah's residence after the meeting, according to an ANI report.
9:30 AM
HM Amit Shah to visit Bihar today, address public meeting of BJP's OBC morcha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bihar on Saturday, March 9. The Union minister will inaugurate the memorial of a veteran BJP leader and address a public meeting of the party's OBC Morcha.
9:25 AM
Setback to Imran Khan as IMF refuses to interfere in Pak electoral dispute
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan's request to IMF has gone unheard as the body denied to look into irregularities, if any, related to Pakistan's general elections. Imran Khan had requested IMF to review the February 8 elections before extending more financial help.
9:16 AM
Still trying to evict elite Russian government hackers, says Microsoft
Tech giant Microsoft has so far not been able to evict Russian government hackers who broke into the email accounts of senior company officials in November, the company has admitted.
9:02 AM
PM Modi visits Kaziranga National Park in Assam, took elephant, jeep ride
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant and jeep safari inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning, PTI reported.
8:50 AM
Rahul Gandhi promises to prevent few billionaires from controlling country's wealth
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that his party will prevent few billionaries from holding majority of country's wealth. He also promised to support young entrepreneurs in starting their own businesses.
8:38 AM
LPG price cut driven by LS elections, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi
Responding to the government's decision to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the decision was taken due to the upcoming general elections. Attacking the BJP govt, she compared the price of LPG cylinder during UPA government with current prices.
First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 8:38 AM IST