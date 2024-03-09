LIVE: LPG price cut driven by LS elections, says Priyanka Chaturvedi



Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that his party will prevent few billionaries from holding majority of country's wealth. Gandhi said that a handful of wealthy individuals control 90 per cent of the country's wealth, leaving the remaining population sidelined. The Congress leader also promised to create a Rs 5,000 crore corpus to encourage entrepreneurship in the country and help country's youth to start their own businesses. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, that while Rs 16 trilion debt of billionaire industrialists was waived off, PM Modi never waived off any debt of any farmer, labourer or student.



As Lok Sabha elections 2024 approach, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is conducting meetings with key party leaders. Home Minister Shah held a late-night meeting on Friday, March 8, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was conducted at Shah's residence here in Delhi. At around 12:45 am, Maharashtra CM Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar were seen leaving from Shah's residence after the meeting, according to an ANI report.







Attacking the central governemnt, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said that PM Modi's decision to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 on Women's day is driven by Lok Sabha elections. The leader spoke with news agency ANI on Friday and said, "This is an election-driven decision as opposed to one taken keeping the interests of women at heart. Women across the country have been demanding a reduction in the price of LPG cylinders for a while now."