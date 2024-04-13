Latest LIVE: INDIA bloc will deliver sweet victory on June 4, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Supremo M K Stalin said that INDIA bloc is going to deliver a sweet victory on June 4. Stalin who was pleasantly surprised after he received Mysore Pak from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter's visit to the state on Friday, expressed that he was touched by his brother's sweet gesture Shiv Sena (UBT) Supremo Uddhav Thackeray attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "fake Shiv Sena" remark. Uddhav said that his party was not like "your degree", referring to PM Modi's academic certificates. Speaking at a campaign rally at Boisar near Mumbai for his party's Palghar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bharti Kamdi, Thackeray also claimed that the opposition INDIA grouping will cross the 300-mark and defeat the BJP.
INDIA bloc will deliver sweet victory on June 4, says TN CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said the INDI alliance will deliver a sweet victory on June 4.
10:33 AM
Sonal Patel, Cong's pick in Gandhinagar, says not hesitant to fight Shah
Sonal Patel, whom the Congress has fielded against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said she was not at all hesitant to fight the upcoming election against the senior BJP leader, reported PTI.
10:19 AM
Elon Musk's Starlink likely to soon get approval from Centre: Report
The government is reportedly expediting the processing of Elon Musk-owned Starlink's application for a satellite communication (satcom) licence, despite unresolved concerns such as its connections with US security agencies.
10:10 AM
Special polling booths arranged for 5K voters displaced by Manipur violence
All arrangements to enable displaced people to vote have been made in accordance with the guidance received from the central government, polling officials said.
9:59 AM
Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets key US officials, reviews progress of global strategic partnership
Kwatra is in the US this week for a series of meetings with senior officials of the US government and interaction with industry leaders to advance bilateral cooperation in areas like defence and technology.
9:42 AM
Jallianwala Bagh martyrs will always inspire future generations: President Murmu
Hundreds of people protested peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted repressive powers to the colonial administration, the gathering was gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar.
9:30 AM
PM Modi pays homage to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims
"On behalf of my family members across the country, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre," PM Modi wrote on X.
9:29 AM
We will bring back old pension scheme (OPS) for govt employees: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav
Speaking on the release of 'Parivartan Patra', Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) and we will provide special status to Bihar."
9:03 AM
Taking a break from poll campaigning, Rahul Gandhi buys Gulab Jamun in Tamil Nadu
Taking a break from poll campaign, Rahul visits sweet shop, purchases a kilo of his 'favourite' Gulab Jamun in Tamil Nadu, reported ANI.
9:01 AM
'Don't': Amid fears of an imminent attack on Israel, Joe Biden's message to Iran
As West Asia grapples with conflict and war, the US President Joe Biden on Friday said he expects Iran to attack Israel 'sooner than later'. In a meeting with the members of the press, President Joe Biden was asked "What is his message to Iran as it prepares to launch an attack on Israel?". To this, Biden said, "Don,t".
8:57 AM
K Kavitha threatened S C Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to AAP: CBI tells court
BRS leader and former MLC from Telangana, K Kavitha had allegedly "threatened" Aurobindo Pharma Promoter Sharath Chandra Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party for five retail zones allotted to his firm under the Delhi government's excise policy, the CBI told Special Court on Friday, while seeking her custody. The CBI also said the Kavitha had threatened Reddy of harming his business interests in Delhi and Telangana if the sum was not paid.
8:56 AM
Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli passes away at 83
Prominent Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli passes away at 83, ANI reported.
8:47 AM
My party not like your degree, Uddhav slams PM over 'fake' Sena barb
Shiv Sena (UBT) Supremo Uddhav Thackeray attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "fake Shiv Sena" remark. Uddhav said that his party was not like "your degree", referring to PM Modi's academic certificates. Speaking at a campaign rally at Boisar near Mumbai for his party's Palghar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bharti Kamdi, Thackeray also claimed that the opposition INDIA grouping will cross the 300-mark and defeat the BJP.