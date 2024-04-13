Latest LIVE: INDIA bloc will deliver sweet victory on June 4, says Stalin

As West Asia grapples with conflict and war, the US President Joe Biden on Friday said he expects Iran to attack Israel 'sooner than later'. In a meeting with the members of the press, President Joe Biden was asked "What is his message to Iran as it prepares to launch an attack on Israel?". To this, Biden said, "Don,t". BRS leader and former MLC from Telangana, K Kavitha had allegedly "threatened" Aurobindo Pharma Promoter Sharath Chandra Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party for five retail zones allotted to his firm under the Delhi government's excise policy, the CBI told Special Court on Friday, while seeking her custody. The CBI also said the Kavitha had threatened Reddy of harming his business interests in Delhi and Telangana if the sum was not paid.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Supremo M K Stalin said that INDIA bloc is going to deliver a sweet victory on June 4. Stalin who was pleasantly surprised after he received Mysore Pak from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter's visit to the state on Friday, expressed that he was touched by his brother's sweet gesture Shiv Sena (UBT) Supremo Uddhav Thackeray attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "fake Shiv Sena" remark. Uddhav said that his party was not like "your degree", referring to PM Modi's academic certificates. Speaking at a campaign rally at Boisar near Mumbai for his party's Palghar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bharti Kamdi, Thackeray also claimed that the opposition INDIA grouping will cross the 300-mark and defeat the BJP.