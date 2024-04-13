LIVE: My party not like your degree, Uddhav slams PM over 'fake' Sena barb
From Uddhav Thackrey's jibe at PM Modi to the evolving Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia, we bring to you the latest news from around the world. Stay tuned.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Supremo Uddhav Thackeray attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "fake Shiv Sena" remark. Uddhav said that his party was not like "your degree", referring to PM Modi's academic certificates. Speaking at a campaign rally at Boisar near Mumbai for his party's Palghar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bharti Kamdi, Thackeray also claimed that the opposition INDIA grouping will cross the 300-mark and defeat the BJP.
BRS leader and former MLC from Telangana, K Kavitha had allegedly "threatened" Aurobindo Pharma Promoter Sharath Chandra Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party for five retail zones allotted to his firm under the Delhi government's excise policy, the CBI told Special Court on Friday, while seeking her custody. The CBI also said the Kavitha had threatened Reddy of harming his business interests in Delhi and Telangana if the sum was not paid.
As West Asia grapples with conflict and war, the US President Joe Biden on Friday said he expects Iran to attack Israel 'sooner than later'. In a meeting with the members of the press, President Joe Biden was asked "What is his message to Iran as it prepares to launch an attack on Israel?". To this, Biden said, "Don,t".
9:30 AM
PM Modi pays homage to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims
"On behalf of my family members across the country, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre," PM Modi wrote on X.
9:29 AM
We will bring back old pension scheme (OPS) for govt employees: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav
Speaking on the release of 'Parivartan Patra', Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) and we will provide special status to Bihar."
9:03 AM
Taking a break from poll campaigning, Rahul Gandhi buys Gulab Jamun in Tamil Nadu
Taking a break from poll campaign, Rahul visits sweet shop, purchases a kilo of his 'favourite' Gulab Jamun in Tamil Nadu, reported ANI.
9:01 AM
'Don't': Amid fears of an imminent attack on Israel, Joe Biden's message to Iran
8:57 AM
K Kavitha threatened S C Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to AAP: CBI tells court
8:56 AM
Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli passes away at 83
Prominent Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli passes away at 83, ANI reported.
8:47 AM
My party not like your degree, Uddhav slams PM over 'fake' Sena barb
