LIVE: My party not like your degree, Uddhav slams PM over 'fake' Sena barb

As West Asia grapples with conflict and war, the US President Joe Biden on Friday said he expects Iran to attack Israel 'sooner than later'. In a meeting with the members of the press, President Joe Biden was asked "What is his message to Iran as it prepares to launch an attack on Israel?". To this, Biden said, "Don,t".

BRS leader and former MLC from Telangana, K Kavitha had allegedly "threatened" Aurobindo Pharma Promoter Sharath Chandra Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party for five retail zones allotted to his firm under the Delhi government's excise policy, the CBI told Special Court on Friday, while seeking her custody. The CBI also said the Kavitha had threatened Reddy of harming his business interests in Delhi and Telangana if the sum was not paid.