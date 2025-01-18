LIVE news: Kolkata court to pronounce RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case verdict today
BS Web Team New Delhi
A court in Kolkata will deliver on Saturday (January 18) the verdict in the rape and murder of a doctor at the city-based RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams to search for the accused who attacked the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence, leaving him injured, said Mumbai Police. To ensure the early arrest of the accused, the police have started investigating people roaming around unnecessarily at night. Along with this, people whose names are already in the police records are also being called to the police stations for questioning. The police are also showing the picture of the accused captured in the CCTV footage during interrogation. Last night, the police brought more than 15 people to the police station for questioning.
TikTok said it will have to go dark this weekend unless the outgoing Biden administration assures the company it won't enforce a shutdown of the popular app after the Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld the federal law banning the app unless it's sold by its China-based parent company. The Supreme Court in its ruling held that the risk to national security posed by TikTok's ties to China overcomes concerns about limiting speech by the app or its 170 million users in the United States.
10:02 AM
Isro carries out demo of restarting Vikas liquid engine
The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully carried out a demonstration of restarting its Vikas liquid engine at a test facility at Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, the space agency said on Saturday.
9:59 AM
Gutka worth Rs 9.37 lakh seized from luxury bus in Thane district; driver held
9:57 AM
Hopeful that AIMIM will do well in Bihar assembly polls: Owaisi
9:51 AM
Impeached South Korean president to appear in court hearing to argue against his arrest
9:50 AM
Major victory in our fight against MUDA scam: Karnataka BJP Chief after ED's action against CM Siddaramaiah
9:49 AM
Bihar: Rahul Gandhi to address 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna today, also meet Congress workers
9:49 AM
ED action in MUDA scam: BJP demands Siddaramaiah to step down immediately
First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 9:48 AM IST