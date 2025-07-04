Latest LIVE: PM Modi arrives to grand reception in Trinidad & Tobago, meets Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (local time), where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport. He was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament from the Caribbean nation. This marks Modi's first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister, and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1999. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. During his two-day visit from July 3 to 4, Modi is scheduled to meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar to further strengthen bilateral ties.
Torrential rains have once again disrupted life across Himachal Pradesh, leaving more than 37 people dead and causing property damage worth over ₹400 crore, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7, as monsoon showers continue to lash several regions. Officials from the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department said the state has recorded losses exceeding ₹400 crore due to relentless rainfall. Rescue, relief, and search operations are in full swing, particularly in Mandi district, which remains the worst affected. Several roads in the region are blocked, and essential services have been disrupted.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred US-based trading firm Jane Street from accessing Indian securities markets for alleged manipulation. In an interim order, Sebi also directed the high-frequency trading firm to disgorge ₹4,844 crore in “unlawful” gains. The ban will remain in effect until the firm complies with the order to surrender the alleged illegal profits. Sebi’s investigation found that Jane Street was responsible for a substantial share of net buying in the 12 Bank Nifty component stocks and their futures. This “burst of buying” was aimed at influencing the prices of these securities, enabling the firm to take significantly larger and more profitable positions in the highly liquid index options segment.
10:12 AM
Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Court extends judicial custody of three hitmen
A court in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district has extended the judicial custody of three hitmen, who hacked Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi at Sohra area in the northeastern state in May. The three - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi - were produced before the court on Thursday via video conferencing from the Shillong district jail where they have been lodged. "Their judicial custody was extended by 14 days by the court," Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda said.
9:36 AM
For New India, even sky is not the limit: PM Modi in Trinidad & Tobago: PM Modi
India will soon be among the top three economies of the world, and its missions on artificial intelligence, semiconductor and quantum computing are becoming the new engines of growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. In an address at a gathering of the Indian diaspora, Modi said India is a land of opportunities today, and the fruits of its growth and progress are reaching the "most needy".
9:23 AM
Amarnath Yatra: 2nd batch of devotees leave Pahalgam, praise arrangement
The second batch of devotees departed from Pahalgam for the Amarnath Yatra on Friday morning. Amid the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, devotees lauded the arrangements and said there is nothing to be afraid of. Security in the whole Jammu region has been massively heightened for the Amarnath Yatra, following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Over 50,000 personnel, including those from the CRPF, Army, and Police, have been deployed, along with continuous monitoring through CCTV, drones, jammers, and facial recognition technology, along the route.
9:12 AM
OCI cards for 6th gen Indian origin citizens of Trinidad & Tobago, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (Local Time) announced that citizens of Indian origin in Trinidad and Tobago, up to the sixth generation, will now be eligible for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, allowing them to live and work in India without restrictions. Addressing the Indian community in Port of Spain during his first visit to the Caribbean country as Prime Minister, PM Modi underlined the deep emotional and cultural ties that bind India with its diaspora.
8:55 AM
Sebi bars Jane Street from markets, orders disgorgement of ₹4,844 crore
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Jane Street, a US trading firm that uses sophisticated quantitative analysis, from accessing the domestic securities market for allegedly manipulating the markets. In an interim order, Sebi has also directed the high-frequency trading outfit to disgorge ₹4,844 crore made “unlawfully”. The market ban will stay on Jane Street until the “impounding of illegal gains is complied”.
8:54 AM
Heavy rains batter Himachal; 37 dead, ₹400 crore worth of damage estimated
Over 37 people have died and ₹400 crore worth of property has been damaged as torrential rains once again disrupt life across Himachal Pradesh, according to the state Disaster Management Authority. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7.
8:52 AM
PM Modi arrives to grand reception in Trinidad & Tobago, meets Indian diaspora
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (local time), where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport. He was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament from the Caribbean nation.