Latest LIVE: PM Modi arrives to grand reception in Trinidad & Tobago, meets Indian diaspora

Torrential rains have once again disrupted life across Himachal Pradesh, leaving more than 37 people dead and causing property damage worth over ₹400 crore, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7, as monsoon showers continue to lash several regions. Officials from the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department said the state has recorded losses exceeding ₹400 crore due to relentless rainfall. Rescue, relief, and search operations are in full swing, particularly in Mandi district, which remains the worst affected. Several roads in the region are blocked, and essential services have been disrupted.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred US-based trading firm Jane Street from accessing Indian securities markets for alleged manipulation. In an interim order, Sebi also directed the high-frequency trading firm to disgorge ₹4,844 crore in “unlawful” gains. The ban will remain in effect until the firm complies with the order to surrender the alleged illegal profits. Sebi’s investigation found that Jane Street was responsible for a substantial share of net buying in the 12 Bank Nifty component stocks and their futures. This “burst of buying” was aimed at influencing the prices of these securities, enabling the firm to take significantly larger and more profitable positions in the highly liquid index options segment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (local time), where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport. He was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament from the Caribbean nation. This marks Modi's first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister, and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1999. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. During his two-day visit from July 3 to 4, Modi is scheduled to meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar to further strengthen bilateral ties.