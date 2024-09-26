LIVE news: Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji granted bail by SC in money laundering case

Extensive flooding, severe traffic congestion and disruptions to Central Railway services affected Mumbai as parts of the city were hit by over 200mm of rain over a five-hour span starting at 5 pm on Wednesday. Additionally, 14 flights had to be diverted. Due to a red alert issued until 8:30 AM Thursday, officials in Mumbai and Thane declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune has been cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city. PM Modi was set to to flag off a Metro train in Pune on Thursday, alongside unveiling multiple development projects valued at over Rs 22,600 crore.

The top court has granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case. The top court had reserved its verdict on August 12 after hearing submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and senior advocates Mukul Rohatagi and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Balaji.

The US, France and other allies have jointly called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days. The joint statement, negotiated on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, says the recent fighting is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. We call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy, the statement reads.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning. The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible. Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home, the BMC posted on X.