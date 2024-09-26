LIVE news: Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji granted bail by SC in money laundering case

The top court has granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case. The top court had reserved its verdict on August 12 after hearing submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and senior advocates Mukul Rohatagi and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Balaji.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune has been cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city. PM Modi was set to to flag off a Metro train in Pune on Thursday, alongside unveiling multiple development projects valued at over Rs 22,600 crore.
Extensive flooding, severe traffic congestion and disruptions to Central Railway services affected Mumbai as parts of the city were hit by over 200mm of rain over a five-hour span starting at 5 pm on Wednesday. Additionally, 14 flights had to be diverted. Due to a red alert issued until 8:30 AM Thursday, officials in Mumbai and Thane declared a holiday for schools and colleges.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning. The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible. Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home, the BMC posted on X.
The US, France and other allies have jointly called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days. The joint statement, negotiated on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, says the recent fighting is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. We call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy, the statement reads.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a reply to bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal granted time to counsel for Jain to argue the matter and listed the matter on October 5 along with the main case. Advocate Vivek Jain appeared for Satyendar Jain and informed the court that the reply has been received an hour ago.
Former TN minister Senthil Balaji granted bail by SC in money laundering case
The Supreme Court today granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih put onerous conditions while granting relief.
10:42 AM
Centre extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland, Arunachal
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, under which an area is declared as "disturbed" for the convenience of security forces, has been extended in eight districts in Nagaland, three districts in Arunachal Pradesh and some other areas for six more months after a review of the law and order situation in the two northeastern states. An area or district is notified as a disturbed area under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.
10:27 AM
News update: PM Modi's visit to Pune for metro line inauguration cancelled due to heavy rainfall
10:15 AM
PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted his predecessor and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on his 92nd birthday. He said on X, "Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life." Singh was India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014, and was the country's finance minister in the government headed by P V Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, a period marked by transformative economic reforms.
9:54 AM
Kolkata rainfall update: Overnight downpour affects normal life; met office predicts more rainfall
Normal life was partially affected in Kolkata owing to moderate to heavy rain overnight as the Met office on Thursday forecast more downpour. Fairly widespread rain is likely over West Bengal during the next three days and scattered to fairly widespread rain during the subsequent four days, it said in a forecast.
Normal life in the West Bengal capital was partially affected as school and office-goers had a tough time reaching their destination in the morning owing to moderate to heavy downpour through the night.
9:32 AM
Goods train derail near Bokaro; 15 trains diverted
Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Tupkadih station in Jharkhand's Bokaro affecting movement of trains, an official said on Thursday. Fifteen trains have been diverted on the route, the official said. "Two wagon of a goods trains carrying steel consignment derailed near Tupkadih station in Bokaro district last night at about 9 pm. We have diverted 15 trains including 14 Express trains," Sumit Narula, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Adra division of South Eastern Railway, said.
9:23 AM
ED files reply to Satyendar Jain's bail plea, hearing next week
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today filed a reply to bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal granted time to counsel for Jain to argue the matter and listed the matter on October 5 along with the main case. Jain was arrested in May 2022 by the ED in a money laundering case.
9:15 AM
US, allies call for 'immediate' 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
The US, France and other allies have jointly called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow the space for talks in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days. There was no immediate reaction from the Israeli or Lebanese governments or Hezbollah but senior US officials said all parties were aware of the call for a ceasefire and would be speaking for themselves in the coming hours.
8:51 AM
Mumbai rain update: Traffic back on track post heavy rains; schools shut after IMD alert
Both road vehicles and railway operations recommenced their operations on Thursday after heavy rains battered the city, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. Schools and colleges in Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be closed on Thursday following heavy rains.