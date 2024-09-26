LIVE news: Heavy rain brings Mumbai to standstill; 4 dead, schools, colleges shut today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Extensive flooding, severe traffic congestion and disruptions to Central Railway services affected Mumbai as parts of the city were hit by over 200mm of rain over a five-hour span starting at 5 pm on Wednesday. Additionally, 14 flights had to be diverted. Due to a red alert issued until 8:30 AM Thursday, officials in Mumbai and Thane declared a holiday for schools and colleges.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning. The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible. Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home, the BMC posted on X.
The US, France and other allies have jointly called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days. The joint statement, negotiated on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, says the recent fighting is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. We call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy, the statement reads.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a reply to bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal granted time to counsel for Jain to argue the matter and listed the matter on October 5 along with the main case. Advocate Vivek Jain appeared for Satyendar Jain and informed the court that the reply has been received an hour ago.
9:32 AM
Goods train derail near Bokaro; 15 trains diverted
Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Tupkadih station in Jharkhand's Bokaro affecting movement of trains, an official said on Thursday. Fifteen trains have been diverted on the route, the official said. "Two wagon of a goods trains carrying steel consignment derailed near Tupkadih station in Bokaro district last night at about 9 pm. We have diverted 15 trains including 14 Express trains," Sumit Narula, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Adra division of South Eastern Railway, said.
9:23 AM
ED files reply to Satyendar Jain's bail plea, hearing next week
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today filed a reply to bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal granted time to counsel for Jain to argue the matter and listed the matter on October 5 along with the main case. Jain was arrested in May 2022 by the ED in a money laundering case.
9:15 AM
US, allies call for 'immediate' 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
The US, France and other allies have jointly called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow the space for talks in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days. There was no immediate reaction from the Israeli or Lebanese governments or Hezbollah but senior US officials said all parties were aware of the call for a ceasefire and would be speaking for themselves in the coming hours.
8:51 AM
Mumbai rain update: Traffic back on track post heavy rains; schools shut after IMD alert
Both road vehicles and railway operations recommenced their operations on Thursday after heavy rains battered the city, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. Schools and colleges in Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be closed on Thursday following heavy rains.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:00 AM IST