LIVE news: Heavy rain brings Mumbai to standstill; 4 dead, schools, colleges shut today

Extensive flooding, severe traffic congestion and disruptions to Central Railway services affected Mumbai as parts of the city were hit by over 200mm of rain over a five-hour span starting at 5 pm on Wednesday. Additionally, 14 flights had to be diverted. Due to a red alert issued until 8:30 AM Thursday, officials in Mumbai and Thane declared a holiday for schools and colleges.





The US, France and other allies have jointly called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days. The joint statement, negotiated on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, says the recent fighting is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation. We call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy, the statement reads.



The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Thursday morning. The Mumbai civic body and police have advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible. Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home, the BMC posted on X.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a reply to bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal granted time to counsel for Jain to argue the matter and listed the matter on October 5 along with the main case. Advocate Vivek Jain appeared for Satyendar Jain and informed the court that the reply has been received an hour ago.