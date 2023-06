Severe Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. The storm is currently moving over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and is likely to move nearly northwards and gradually intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. According to the IMD, the storm is likely to critically impact the onset of Monsoon as it moves towards the Kerala coast.

The United Nations General Assembly elected Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and South Korea to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, 2024,

"My congratulations to Algeria, Guyana, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia, for being elected as non-permanent members of the @UN Security Council for a two-year term beginning on 1 January 2024. I thank the tellers for assisting in this election," Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly said in a tweet.