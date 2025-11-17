LIVE news: Trump backs release of Epstein files, says 'nothing to hide'

President Donald Trump on Monday urged House Republicans to vote in favour of releasing files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, marking a sharp reversal after previously opposing the move.

“We have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” Trump wrote on social media shortly after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a weekend in Florida.

Democrats and some Republicans have been pressing for a measure that would require the Justice Department to make additional documents from the case public.

Trump’s change in position signals an implicit recognition that backers of the proposal have enough votes to clear the House, though its prospects in the Senate remain uncertain.