LIVE news: Trump backs release of Epstein files, says 'nothing to hide'

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
President Donald Trump on Monday urged House Republicans to vote in favour of releasing files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, marking a sharp reversal after previously opposing the move.
“We have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” Trump wrote on social media shortly after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a weekend in Florida.
Democrats and some Republicans have been pressing for a measure that would require the Justice Department to make additional documents from the case public.
Trump’s change in position signals an implicit recognition that backers of the proposal have enough votes to clear the House, though its prospects in the Senate remain uncertain.
10:00 AM
Any country doing business with Russia will be 'very severely' sanctioned: Trump
US President Donald Trump has warned that any country that does business with Russia will be “very severely sanctioned”, as his administration and Republican lawmakers push ahead with tough legislation targeting Moscow. Responding to questions from reporters on Sunday on whether it was time for Congress to pass measures aimed at pressuring Russia and President Vladimir Putin, Trump said, “I hear they're doing that, and that's okay with me.” “They're passing legislation... the Republicans are putting in legislation... very tough sanctioning... on any country doing business with Russia. They may add Iran to that... I suggested it,” he said.
9:26 AM
Jitan Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha meet BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan ahead of govt formation in Bihar
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha have held separate meetings with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the BJP's election in-charge in Bihar, at his residence. The BJP's in-charge of political affairs in Bihar, Vinod Tawde, was also present.