LIVE news updates: Ashok Gehlot demands probe into Jaipur hospital fire

Six critical patients died after a fire broke out late on Sunday night at the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, officials said.

Trauma centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dhakad said the blaze began in the storage area of the Neuro ICU, where 11 patients were being treated at the time. He added that a suspected short circuit was believed to have caused the fire.

The deceased were identified as Pintu from Sikar; Dilip from Andhi, Jaipur; Shrinath, Rukmini and Khurma from Bharatpur; and Bahadur from Sanganer, Jaipur.

“Six of them, two women and four men, died in the incident,” Dr Dhakad said. “Fourteen other patients were admitted in a different ICU, and all were successfully evacuated to safer locations,” he added.

The fire caused chaos as thick smoke spread rapidly across the floor, triggering panic among patients and their families. Hospital staff and attendants worked together to evacuate patients, moving some out of the building along with their beds.

The blaze destroyed various documents, ICU equipment, blood sample tubes and other stored items. Firefighters arrived soon after being alerted and brought the flames under control within about two hours.

Officials said the ward was filled with smoke when the fire team reached the spot. Firefighters had to break a window on the opposite side of the building to begin dousing the flames.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham visited the trauma centre to review the situation.

However, the visit of Patel and Bedham was marked by anger from some patient attendants, who alleged that staff had fled during the fire and failed to provide updates on their loved ones’ conditions.

“We noticed smoke and immediately informed the staff, but they did not pay any heed. When the fire broke out, they were the first to run. Now, we cannot get any information about our patients. We want to know their condition, but no one is telling us,” one attendant said.