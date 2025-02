LIVE news update: PM Modi to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the mega ' Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025 ' in Bhopal to showcase the state's infinite possibilities for investors and industrialists. With the organisation of the historic summit, Bhopal has become the centre of the country's largest investment conference, while Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an industry hub, an official said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit at Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. He will also launch the industrial policies of Madhya Pradesh and address investors, industrialists, NRIs and start-ups from the country and abroad. The PM will unveil more than 18 new policies of the state, including those connected to industries, food, export, MSME, start-ups, GCC, semiconductor, drone, tourism and film production," the official said.

