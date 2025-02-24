LIVE news update: PM Modi to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the mega 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' in Bhopal to showcase the state's infinite possibilities for investors and industrialists. With the organisation of the historic summit, Bhopal has become the centre of the country's largest investment conference, while Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an industry hub, an official said.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit at Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. He will also launch the industrial policies of Madhya Pradesh and address investors, industrialists, NRIs and start-ups from the country and abroad. The PM will unveil more than 18 new policies of the state, including those connected to industries, food, export, MSME, start-ups, GCC, semiconductor, drone, tourism and film production," the official said.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would be ready to step down if it were to guarantee peace to his war-torn country. Speaking in a news conference in Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskiy said he would happily trade his presidency for Ukraine’s NATO membership if such an offer was made.
The Ukrainian president said it was clear he “won’t be in power for decades.” He was speaking a day before Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country reaches its three-year mark. The comments come after US President Donald Trump described Zelenskyy as a “dictator,” calling for Ukraine to hold elections as ties between Kyiv and its main foreign backer sour.
Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz won a lackluster victory in a national election Sunday, while Alternative for Germany doubled its support in the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II, projections showed. Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded defeat for his centre-left Social Democrats after what he called "a bitter election result". Projections for ARD and ZDF public television showed his party finishing in third place with its worst postwar result in a national parliamentary election.
10:06 AM
Manipur police appeal leads to voluntary surrender of illegal weapons in Imphal
Following the appeal, by Manipur Police, people in Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons. 'During the last 24 hours, the situation in the State was tense but under control,' as per the press release by Manipur police.
10:04 AM
Russia says its defence units downed 22 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
9:54 AM
S Jaishankar, Heads of Mission of 61 countries visit Kaziranga National Park
External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and Heads of Missions of 61 countries took elephant and jeep safari ride in the Kaziranga National Park on Monday morning, officials said. The envoys had arrived in Jorhat along with the External Affairs minister on Sunday night and arrived at Kaziranga, famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, early this morning.
9:51 AM
Raj Thackeray, Uddhav meet at wedding; spark speculation of rapprochement
MNS chief Raj Thackeray met his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at a wedding function in Mumbai, raising speculation that they might be keen on resolving their political differences ahead of civic polls in Maharashtra. The politically estranged cousins were seen together on Sunday evening at the wedding of the son of Mahendra Kalyankar, a government official, in Andheri area here.
9:51 AM
PM Modi nominates Omar Abdullah, Mahindra, Mohanlal for campaign again obesity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra and actor Mohanlal, to help fight obesity, a day after he exhorted people to take measures to curb the health menace.
Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, actor R Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal and philanthropist and MP Sudha Murty are the other personalities nominated by him.
9:06 AM
11 firearms surrendered in Manipur
At least 11 firearms including AK 56 rifle were surrendered by public in Manipur's Thoubal and Imphal East districts, police said on Monday. Seven firearms including one SMG carbine with magazine, one tear gas gun, two sniper rifles, one double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, one .38 mm pistol, two 2-inch mortar shells, two improvised IEDs, seven hand grenades were surrendered by the public at the Thoubal district SP office on Sunday, police said.
8:45 AM
US pressures Ukraine to nix its UN resolution demanding Russian forces withdraw
The US has pressured Ukraine to withdraw its European-backed UN resolution demanding an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine in favour of an American proposal that does not mention Moscow's invasion, a US official and a European diplomat said Sunday. But Ukraine refused to pull its draft resolution, and the UN General Assembly will vote on it Monday, the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two European diplomats said.
8:42 AM
Odisha asks KIIT authorities to initiate action against 'unruly' employees
The Odisha government has asked the authorities of the private institute KIIT to initiate action against the employees involved in the mistreatment of students following the recent suicide by a Nepalese girl in her hostel room, an official said.
8:41 AM
After assembly poll debacle, desertions rock Uddhav's Sena (UBT)
Barely three months after the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has been jolted by a series of desertions, with several party functionaries and even former MLAs abandoning the party. The latest big name to quit the party was Rajan Salvi, a three-time MLA from the Rajapur assembly seat in Ratnagiri district in the coastal Konkan region.
8:40 AM
PM Modi to release 19th instalment of PM KISAN in Bhagalpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhagalpur today, where he will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, prioritising the welfare, happiness, and prosperity of farmers. PM Modi will also address a public rally ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections at the Airport Ground. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the Prime Minister, and the rally is expected to witness the participation of around 5 lakh farmers.
8:39 AM
7 dead, several injured as truck and tempo collide on Noora bridge in Patna
Seven people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a collision between a truck and a tempo on Noora Bridge in Masaurhi, Patna, late last night, the Masaurhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said on Monday.
8:37 AM
Delhi BJP holds meeting ahead of assembly session, focuses on tabeling CAG reports
The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including the newly appointed cabinet ministers and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday held a meeting before the commencement of the assembly session.