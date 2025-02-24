LIVE news update: PM Modi to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit at Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. He will also launch the industrial policies of Madhya Pradesh and address investors, industrialists, NRIs and start-ups from the country and abroad. The PM will unveil more than 18 new policies of the state, including those connected to industries, food, export, MSME, start-ups, GCC, semiconductor, drone, tourism and film production," the official said.

Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz won a lackluster victory in a national election Sunday, while Alternative for Germany doubled its support in the strongest showing for a far-right party since World War II, projections showed. Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded defeat for his centre-left Social Democrats after what he called "a bitter election result". Projections for ARD and ZDF public television showed his party finishing in third place with its worst postwar result in a national parliamentary election.

The Ukrainian president said it was clear he “won’t be in power for decades.” He was speaking a day before Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country reaches its three-year mark. The comments come after US President Donald Trump described Zelenskyy as a “dictator,” calling for Ukraine to hold elections as ties between Kyiv and its main foreign backer sour.