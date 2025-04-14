The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) will certainly include members of the Indian community in the upcoming general election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday, acknowledging the ethnic group's outsized contributions to the country in many areas, including in businesses, industries and public services. In the 2020 General Election, the PAP did not field any Indian candidates among its slate of 27 new faces, which had then sparked questions about the ethnic group's representation in Parliament. Speaking at a dialogue with youths from the Indian community, Wong said: "You may be a small community, but, certainly, your contributions to Singapore and the impact that you have on Singapore are not small at all."

Thirty-four people were killed and 117 wounded in the deadliest strike in Ukraine this year, after two Russian ballistic missiles hit the heart of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded a tough international response against Moscow over the attack, which came with US President Donald Trump's push to rapidly end the war struggling to make a breakthrough.Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested by Belgium's Law Enforcement authorities , acting on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), news agencies reported citing sources. Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country. Sources further stated that preparations were being made for his extradition to India. However, Choksi is currently preparing for a legal battle. His defence team plans to move for bail, claiming that it will oppose his extradition. The legal team states that Choksi has strong reasons to challenge the extradition request, citing his health condition, among other arguments.