LIVE news: Congress changed Waqf rules for vote bank politics, says PM Modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Thirty-four people were killed and 117 wounded in the deadliest strike in Ukraine this year, after two Russian ballistic missiles hit the heart of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded a tough international response against Moscow over the attack, which came with US President Donald Trump's push to rapidly end the war struggling to make a breakthrough.  Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested by Belgium's Law Enforcement authorities, acting on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), news agencies reported citing sources. Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country. Sources further stated that preparations were being made for his extradition to India. However, Choksi is currently preparing for a legal battle. His defence team plans to move for bail, claiming that it will oppose his extradition. The legal team states that Choksi has strong reasons to challenge the extradition request, citing his health condition, among other arguments. 
The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) will certainly include members of the Indian community in the upcoming general election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday, acknowledging the ethnic group's outsized contributions to the country in many areas, including in businesses, industries and public services. In the 2020 General Election, the PAP did not field any Indian candidates among its slate of 27 new faces, which had then sparked questions about the ethnic group's representation in Parliament. Speaking at a dialogue with youths from the Indian community, Wong said: "You may be a small community, but, certainly, your contributions to Singapore and the impact that you have on Singapore are not small at all."
 

12:30 PM

News update: Fire breaks out in Jal Aqua Company premises in Bharuch, Gujarat

12:23 PM

Diary found in Kalyan rape-murder accused's cell, claims he was depressed: Police

Authorities have found a diary in the Taloja prison cell of a man, accused of raping and murdering a minor girl, wherein he purportedly mentioned he was depressed and did not blame anyone for his suicide, officials said on Monday. Vishal Gawli (35) was accused of raping and murdering a minor girl in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district in December last year.

11:50 AM

Message on Mumbai police helpline threatens actor Salman Khan; case lodged

Former Supreme Court Justice (retd) Dinesh Maheshwari is likely to head the Law Commission, sources said. A formal notification announcing his appointment as the chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission is expected to be issued this week. The 23rd law panel was set up on September 2, 2024, for a period of three years.

11:48 AM

The Mumbai traffic police have got a message threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and registered a case in this connection, officials said on Monday. In the message, received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Sunday, the sender threatened to blow up the actor's car and also thrash him by entering his residence, a police official said.

11:15 AM

News update: Stop fear mongering on Waqf Act, says PM Modi

Congress changed Waqf rules for its own benefit, says PM Modi

11:12 AM

Congress put Waqf above Constitution in 2013, alleges PM Modi

Congress changed Waqf rules for vote bank politics, PM Modi claimed in Hisar today.

11:08 AM

Every decision, policy of our government is committed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar: PM Modi

Our aim is to bring change in lives of poor, tribals and women,  PM Modi stated today in Hisar.
 

10:47 AM

News update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off first commercial flight at Hisar airport

9:56 AM

President, Vice Prez, PM pay floral tributes to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Parliament House Complex on Monday, marking his birth anniversary. Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage at the statue of Ambedkar.

9:51 AM

Cong committed to protection of constitutional values: Kharge on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

On BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the Congress on Monday reiterated its commitment to his idea of social justice and said that it takes an "oath" to always remain committed to the protection of constitutional values and democracy. Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

9:09 AM

EAM Jaishankar, Omani FM discuss regional issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr Albusaidi and shared the details of the conversation in a post on X on Sunday. In a post on X, the EAM said that the two leaders discussed the regional developments taking place.
First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

