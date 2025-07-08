LIVE news updates: Accused in Gopal Khemka case killed in police encounter

One of the accused in the murder of Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was fatally shot during a police encounter last night. Identified as Vikas, he had reportedly accompanied the gunman, Umesh, during the attack outside Khemka's residence in Patna. The encounter took place in the Malsalami area of the city. Police had earlier arrested Umesh, the alleged main shooter in the case.
The death toll from the devastating floods in Texas over the Fourth of July weekend has risen to 104, with search efforts still ongoing for those missing. In Kerr County, one of the worst-affected areas and home to several summer camps including Camp Mystic, officials confirmed that 84 bodies have been recovered, among them 28 children. Authorities have said they will postpone addressing questions regarding evacuation delays and weather alerts until after the search concludes.
The government of El Salvador has informed UN investigators that the Trump administration continues to control the Venezuelan nationals deported from the United States to a high-security prison in El Salvador, contradicting public statements made by both countries. The admission was revealed in court documents filed Monday by lawyers representing over 100 migrants challenging their deportation to El Salvador’s CECOT facility—commonly referred to as the Terrorism Confinement Center. The case is one of several contesting former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
When will PM break his silence: Cong after Trump repeats 'stopped India-Pak conflict' claim
The Congress on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump has for at least the 21st time repeated his claims on bringing about a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, and asked when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his "silence" on this issue. In his remarks on Monday, Trump repeated the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan by telling the two neighbours that Washington would not do trade with them if they continued the fighting.
FIR registered against cricketer Yash Dayal over sexual exploitation
An FIR has been registered against cricketer Yash Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman, police said on Tuesday. The FIR was registered against Dayal (27) at Indirapuram police station on Sunday under BNS Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage), a senior police official said.
Key suspect in Gopal Khemka's murder killed in police encounter in Patna
A key suspect in the murder of industrialist Gopal Khemka was killed in a gunfight with the police in Patna's Damaria Ghat area in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. Vikas alias Raja (29), the suspect, was wanted in several other criminal cases as well, they said. Acting on a tip-off, the team of officers probing the murder case reached Damaria Ghat around 2.25 am in search of Vikas, an official said.