LIVE news updates: Accused in Gopal Khemka case killed in police encounter

One of the accused in the murder of Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was fatally shot during a police encounter last night. Identified as Vikas, he had reportedly accompanied the gunman, Umesh, during the attack outside Khemka's residence in Patna. The encounter took place in the Malsalami area of the city. Police had earlier arrested Umesh, the alleged main shooter in the case.

The death toll from the devastating floods in Texas over the Fourth of July weekend has risen to 104, with search efforts still ongoing for those missing. In Kerr County, one of the worst-affected areas and home to several summer camps including Camp Mystic, officials confirmed that 84 bodies have been recovered, among them 28 children. Authorities have said they will postpone addressing questions regarding evacuation delays and weather alerts until after the search concludes.

The government of El Salvador has informed UN investigators that the Trump administration continues to control the Venezuelan nationals deported from the United States to a high-security prison in El Salvador, contradicting public statements made by both countries. The admission was revealed in court documents filed Monday by lawyers representing over 100 migrants challenging their deportation to El Salvador’s CECOT facility—commonly referred to as the Terrorism Confinement Center. The case is one of several contesting former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.