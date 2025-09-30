LIVE news updates: BJP delegation led by Hema Malini to visit Karur stampede site

A BJP delegation of MPs, led by Saffron party MP Hema Malini, which is scheduled to visit Karur and interact with people on the September 27 stampede, arrived here on Tuesday morning. The panel is set to inspect the scene of the stampede at Velusamypuram in Karur and also speak to the families of the victims, both dead and injured, party sources said. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has joined the delegation in Coimbatore. Stampede at the TVK chief Vijay-led rally claimed 41 lives and over 50 were injured. An IMF mission held a formal kick-off meeting with Pakistan's economic team to review the implementation of a $7 billion loan and a $1.1 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility, according to a media report on Tuesday. It comes as the programme's performance as of end-June 2025 the period under review has been mixed, the Dawn newspaper reported. The IMF team led by Pakistan's Mission Chief Iva Petrova met on Monday with Pakistan's delegation headed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The opening session was attended by key economic stakeholders, including the State Bank of Pakistan governor, the finance secretary and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman. An IMF mission held a formal kick-off meeting with Pakistan's economic team to review the implementation of a $7 billion loan and a $1.1 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility, according to a media report on Tuesday. It comes as the programme's performance as of end-June 2025 the period under review has been mixed, the Dawn newspaper reported. The IMF team led by Pakistan's Mission Chief Iva Petrova met on Monday with Pakistan's delegation headed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The opening session was attended by key economic stakeholders, including the State Bank of Pakistan governor, the finance secretary and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.

The mission will remain in Pakistan for almost two weeks and review the implementation of the $7 billion Extended Financing Facility (EFF) and the $1.1 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

