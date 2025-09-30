Home / India News / LIVE news updates: BJP delegation led by Hema Malini to visit Karur stampede site
Live New Update

LIVE news updates: BJP delegation led by Hema Malini to visit Karur stampede site

Latest news updates LIVE: Catch all the latest developments here

BS Web Team New Delhi
stampede, Karur stampede, Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay rally
Image: X@ani_digital

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A BJP delegation of MPs, led by Saffron party MP Hema Malini, which is scheduled to visit Karur and interact with people on the September 27 stampede, arrived here on Tuesday morning. The panel is set to inspect the scene of the stampede at Velusamypuram in Karur and also speak to the families of the victims, both dead and injured, party sources said. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has joined the delegation in Coimbatore. Stampede at the TVK chief Vijay-led rally claimed 41 lives and over 50 were injured.
  An IMF mission held a formal kick-off meeting with Pakistan's economic team to review the implementation of a $7 billion loan and a $1.1 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility, according to a media report on Tuesday. It comes as the programme's performance as of end-June 2025 the period under review has been mixed, the Dawn newspaper reported. The IMF team led by Pakistan's Mission Chief Iva Petrova met on Monday with Pakistan's delegation headed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The opening session was attended by key economic stakeholders, including the State Bank of Pakistan governor, the finance secretary and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.
 
The mission will remain in Pakistan for almost two weeks and review the implementation of the $7 billion Extended Financing Facility (EFF) and the $1.1 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). 
 
A BJP delegation of MPs, led by Saffron party MP Hema Malini, which is scheduled to visit Karur and interact with people on the September 27 stampede, arrived here on Tuesday morning. The panel is set to inspect the scene of the stampede at Velusamypuram in Karur and also speak to the families of the victims, both dead and injured, party sources said. Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has joined the delegation in Coimbatore. Stampede at the TVK chief Vijay-led rally claimed 41 lives and over 50 were injured.
 

12:03 PM

BJP's Arjun Singh alleges shots fired, crude bombs hurled outside his house

BJP leader Arjun Singh on Tuesday alleged that shots were fired, crude bombs were hurled, and a car was vandalised outside his house in Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. He said the incident happened around midnight, leaving the area engulfed in smoke.

11:59 AM

Manipur Guv pays tributes to freedom fighter Hijam Irabot Singh on his birth anniversary

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter and social reformer Hijam Irabot Singh on his birth anniversary, a Raj Bhavan statement said. On the occasion of Jananeta Irabot Day, he urged people to commit to build a society grounded in unity, progress and empowerment. The governor paid floral tributes at the statue of Hijam Irabot Singh at Irawat Square in Imphal, it said.

11:48 AM

Centre must order judicial probe in Leh firing, release all arrested: Asgar Karbalai

Kargil Democratic Alliance will not participate in talks with Centre till Sonam Wangchuk is released, KDA Co-Chairman Asgar Karbalai stated.

10:50 AM

BJP MPs delegation arrives in Coimbatore

A BJP delegation of MPs, led by Saffron party MP Hema Malini, which is scheduled to visit Karur and interact with people on the September 27 stampede, arrived here on Tuesday morning. The panel is set to inspect the scene of the stampede at Velusamypuram in Karur and also speak to the families of the victims, both dead and injured.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPCongressisraelpalestineRussiaUkraine

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News