LIVE news updates: Lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai says he has no regrets
LIVE news updates: Lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai says he has no regrets

Latest news updates today: Launched in 2019, the PM-KUSUM scheme aimed to add 30,800 MW of solar capacity by 2022. Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

BR Gavai
Rakesh Kishore attempted to hurl a shoe towards the Chief Justice of India in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
In an unprecedented incident on Monday, an elderly lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, tried to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court courtroom, triggering widespread condemnation and leading the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.    The government is expected to further extend the deadline for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, as two major components of the programme have failed to achieve even 50 per cent of their targets, according to an official source.
 
Launched in 2019, the PM-KUSUM scheme aimed to add 30,800 MW of solar capacity by 2022, supported by central financial assistance of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges for implementing agencies.
 
The Centre later extended the scheme’s deadline to March 2026 after its rollout was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, while also raising the target to 34,800 MW.
 
According to the official source, the deadline for PM-KUSUM’s implementation is likely to be extended again to help achieve the envisaged targets. This will mark the second extension of the scheme.
 
Official data show that none of the components of the ambitious programme have achieved full targets.
 
As of September 9, component B — which is set to conclude in March 2026 — had achieved 71 per cent of its target, while component A had recorded just 6.5 per cent progress. Component C (IPS) stood at 16.5 per cent and component C (FLS) at 25.5 per cent.

11:41 AM

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede

The top court on Tuesday agreed to hear on October 10 a plea challenging a Madras High Court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede at Karur during a political rally of actor and TVK founder Vijay that killed 41 persons and injured over 60.

10:59 AM

Thai cabinet approves $1.4 bln stimulus programme to boost growth

Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a consumption stimulus programme worth 44 billion baht ($1.36 billion), a government spokesperson said, as the new government tries to boost a sluggish economy. The "co-payment" scheme will subsidise up to 60% of the costs of certain food and consumer goods for qualified Thai citizens.

10:52 AM

Karnataka caste census likely to be extended, school timings altered

The ongoing Social and Educational Survey—widely referred to as the 'caste census'— that was scheduled to end on Tuesday is likely to be extended, as per the memo issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy. The department has altered the school timings, when it reopens on October 8 after the Dasara holidays to allow teachers to complete the survey work.

10:37 AM

No stand on Lingayats demand for separate religion status: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that he has no stand regarding the demand for a separate religion status by the Lingayat community, even as opposition BJP alleged that an attempt was being made to divide the Hindu religion and society. The CM's statement came a day after the 'Basava Culture Campaign-2025' organised by "Lingayat Matadeeshara Okkoota" (federation of Lingayat seers), adopting resolutions at the valedictory function, which included raising awareness about religious recognition for Lingayats.

10:28 AM

Donald Trump credits tariffs for halting India-Pakistan clash

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) again said that he had halted the conflict between India and Pakistan, adding this time that it was his tariffs that helped the two nuclear-armed neighbours reach a truce after four days of military clashes. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump claimed that without the leverage of his tariffs, at least four of the seven conflicts would still be ongoing.
 

10:01 AM

Attack on CJI amounts to assault on democracy's soul: Jharkhand CM Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in his courtroom a day ago and termed the incident as an "assault on the soul of democracy". Soren also said the attack was "like raising a hand against the nation's constitution". "I strongly condemn this cowardly act. The attack on CJI Gavai Ji is an assault on the soul of democracy," Soren said in a post on X.
First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

