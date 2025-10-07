LIVE news updates: Lawyer who threw shoe at CJI Gavai says he has no regrets

In an unprecedented incident on Monday, an elderly lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, tried to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court courtroom, triggering widespread condemnation and leading the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect. The government is expected to further extend the deadline for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, as two major components of the programme have failed to achieve even 50 per cent of their targets, according to an official source.

Launched in 2019, the PM-KUSUM scheme aimed to add 30,800 MW of solar capacity by 2022, supported by central financial assistance of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges for implementing agencies.

The Centre later extended the scheme’s deadline to March 2026 after its rollout was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, while also raising the target to 34,800 MW.

According to the official source, the deadline for PM-KUSUM’s implementation is likely to be extended again to help achieve the envisaged targets. This will mark the second extension of the scheme.

Official data show that none of the components of the ambitious programme have achieved full targets.

As of September 9, component B — which is set to conclude in March 2026 — had achieved 71 per cent of its target, while component A had recorded just 6.5 per cent progress. Component C (IPS) stood at 16.5 per cent and component C (FLS) at 25.5 per cent.