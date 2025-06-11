LIVE news updates: ED conducts searches against Congress MP, 3 MLAs in Karnataka

Today's top news: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches on Wednesday at locations linked to Congress MP from Bellary, E Tukaram, and three Karnataka MLAs in connection with an alleged The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches on Wednesday at locations linked to Congress MP from Bellary, E Tukaram, and three Karnataka MLAs in connection with an alleged money laundering case tied to the Valmiki scam , according to official sources.

The searches are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case is based on FIRs filed by the Karnataka Police and the CBI, which allege that several crores of rupees were illegally diverted from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation (KMVSTDC). The funds were allegedly routed to fake accounts and later laundered through shell companies.

The United States has reiterated its firm support for India’s fight against terrorism and the broader strategic partnership during a visit by an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation last week, the State Department said. The delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Washington.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated at a press briefing on Tuesday that Landau reaffirmed the US' commitment to India in counter-terrorism efforts and strategic cooperation.

In response to a question, Bruce added that a Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited the State Department, where they met Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.

The Allahabad High Court has noted that while police officials often create an exaggerated image of their roles, they frequently avoid taking responsibility for addressing public complaints.

The observations were made during a hearing on a missing person's case by a bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Anil Kumar. The judges remarked that police often show indifference in abduction or kidnapping cases, as officers are not held personally accountable.