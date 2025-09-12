The oath-taking ceremony of Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan will be conducted on Friday at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan. Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. Israel's leaders showed they do not care about the hostages held in the Gaza Strip after its attack this week on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar's prime minister told the United Nations on Thursday, but vowed to keep pressing for peace as global powers united to condemn the strike. Israel's leaders showed they do not care about the hostages held in the Gaza Strip after its attack this week on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar's prime minister told the United Nations on Thursday, but vowed to keep pressing for peace as global powers united to condemn the strike.

With Tuesday's deadly attack on the US ally, Israel has gone beyond any borders, any limitations, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

However, Qatar would not give up on efforts to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza and would continue our humanitarian and diplomatic role without any hesitation in order to stop the bloodshed, he said.

The strike killed at least six people as Hamas leaders gathered in Doha to consider a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, risking upending negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt and intensifying Israel's growing global isolation.

Extremists that rule Israel today do not care about the hostages otherwise, how do we justify the timing of this attack? Sheikh Mohammed said. Earlier, he told CNN that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was directly to blame for killing any hope for those hostages.

In response, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that history will not be kind to accomplices.