Home / India News / LIVE news updates: CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as Vice President today
Live New Update

LIVE news updates: CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as Vice President today

LIVE updates today: Catch all the latest developments here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo: ANI)
CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The oath-taking ceremony of Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan will be conducted on Friday at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan. 
Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, securing 452 votes against Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.
    Israel's leaders showed they do not care about the hostages held in the Gaza Strip after its attack this week on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar's prime minister told the United Nations on Thursday, but vowed to keep pressing for peace as global powers united to condemn the strike.
 
With Tuesday's deadly attack on the US ally, Israel has gone beyond any borders, any limitations, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
 
However, Qatar would not give up on efforts to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza and would continue our humanitarian and diplomatic role without any hesitation in order to stop the bloodshed, he said.
 
The strike killed at least six people as Hamas leaders gathered in Doha to consider a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, risking upending negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt and intensifying Israel's growing global isolation.
 
Extremists that rule Israel today do not care about the hostages otherwise, how do we justify the timing of this attack? Sheikh Mohammed said. Earlier, he told CNN that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was directly to blame for killing any hope for those hostages.
 
In response, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that history will not be kind to accomplices.
 

10:10 AM

Four of family killed, one injured in landslide in Sikkim

Four members of a family were killed and another was critically injured after a landslide, triggered by incessant rain, struck their residence in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, police said on Friday. They were asleep when the landslide smashed their house in the Upper Rimbi area around midnight, a senior officer said. Gyalshing Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa said Sikkim Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the family members.

10:03 AM

JD Vance arrives in Arizona with Charlie Kirk's casket aboard Air Force Two

Charlie Kirk's casket arrived in his home state of Arizona aboard Air Force Two on Thursday as Vice President JD Vance honoured the conservative activist with a final flight. Vance's wife, Usha, stepped off the plane with Kirk's widow, Erika. Both women wore black and sunglasses. The vice president was a few steps behind in a dark suit.

9:04 AM

Brazilian Supreme Court panels sentences Bolsonaro to more than 27 years in prison for coup attempt

A panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices sentenced former president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison Thursday after convicting him of attempting a coup to remain in office despite his 2022 electoral defeat. Bolsonaro is currently under house arrest in Brasilia. He can appeal the sentence.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiIndia Nepal tiesBJPCongressRussiaUkraineVice President electionisraelQatar

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News