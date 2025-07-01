LIVE news updates: Pahalgam attack was act of economic warfare, says EAM Jaishankar

Latest news updates: External Affairs Minister External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the Pahalgam terror attack as a form of economic warfare aimed at crippling Kashmir's tourism sector, a key part of its economy. Speaking at Newsweek’s headquarters in New York, he emphasized that India will not tolerate nuclear threats as a deterrent to countering terrorism originating from Pakistan. He noted a growing sentiment in India—especially after the April 22 terrorist attack —that such acts cannot be allowed to continue.

So we decided that we cannot let terrorists function with impunity. The idea that they are on that side of the border, and that, therefore, sort of prevents retribution, I think, that's a proposition that needs to be challenged and that is what we did, he said. Jaishankar is on an official visit to the US and will travel to Washington DC to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, Maharashtra will implement a revised one-time tax policy, making high-end vehicles, including CNG/LNG and goods carriers, more expensive. The upper limit for this tax is being raised from ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh. As a result, vehicles priced above ₹20 lakh will see tax increases of at least ₹10 lakh. Tax rates vary based on fuel type and price bracket, with petrol and diesel cars above ₹20 lakh now taxed at 13 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.