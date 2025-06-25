LIVE news updates: Donald Trump set to meet Nato allies amid doubts over US defence commitment

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to meet leaders of the Nato alliance—an organisation he has repeatedly sought to reshape to align with his vision. His recent remarks, casting doubt on the United States' commitment to the alliance’s mutual defence obligations, have unsettled member states.

Trump’s comment en route to the Netherlands, suggesting that his adherence to Article 5 "depends on your definition," is expected to draw significant attention during the Nato summit. Also in focus will be the fragile Iran-Israel ceasefire, which Trump played a role in brokering following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

At the same time, Nato is preparing to adopt one of Trump’s key demands: a commitment from member nations to increase—sometimes substantially—their defence spending.

New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani has emerged as the leading candidate in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, with over 90 per cent of votes counted. On Tuesday night, former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded, acknowledging Mamdani’s lead, although the final outcome awaits completion of the ranked-choice voting tally.

If the current lead holds, 33-year-old Mamdani would become New York City’s first Muslim and Indian-American mayor. He currently commands 43.5 per cent of the vote, while Cuomo stands at 36.3 per cent.

The Axiom-4 mission signifies the return to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, each undertaking its first government-sponsored crewed mission in more than 40 years. While Ax-4 marks only the second human spaceflight in each country’s history, it will be the first time any of them participate in a mission aboard the International Space Station.