LIVE news updates: Dragon spacecraft carrying Shubhanshu Shukla to reach Earth today

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with Commander Peggy Whitson, Slawosz 'Suave' Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu, is set to return to Earth after spending nearly 18 days in space as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission.

When is Shubhanshu Shukla returning?

Following undocking, the return journey is expected to take about 22 hours. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the splashdown is scheduled for July 15 at 3:00 PM IST, with a margin of approximately one hour.