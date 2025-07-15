LIVE news updates: Dragon spacecraft carrying Shubhanshu Shukla to reach Earth today

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with Commander Peggy Whitson, Slawosz 'Suave' Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu, is set to return to Earth after spending nearly 18 days in space as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission.
When is Shubhanshu Shukla returning?
Following undocking, the return journey is expected to take about 22 hours. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the splashdown is scheduled for July 15 at 3:00 PM IST, with a margin of approximately one hour.
The crew is expected to land in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast, using a parachute-assisted water landing—NASA’s long-standing method for capsule recovery.
It has been a historic trip for Shukla, who became the first Indian to travel to the ISS and only the second to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's pathbreaking spaceflight as part of the then Soviet Russia's mission to Salyut-7 space station in 1984.
So far, Shukla has spent 18 days in space, witnessing 16 sunrises and sunsets every day as the ISS travels at a speed of 28,000 km per hour in an orbit about 400 km above the Earth.
According to ISRO, post splashdown, Shukla will undergo a rehabilitation programme (about 7 days) under the supervision of a flight surgeon to adapt back to Earth's gravity.
ISRO paid approximately Rs 550 crore for Shukla's travel to the ISS, an experience that will help the space agency in the planning and execution of its human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, set to take to orbit in 2027.