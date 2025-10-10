LIVE news updates: Earthquake off Southern Philippines triggers tsunami warning

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake, centred about 62 kilometres southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province, was caused by movement along a shallow fault at a depth of 10 kilometres. Authorities said they anticipated possible damage and aftershocks following the tremor.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu cautioned that dangerous waves could occur within 300 kilometres of the epicentre. It said some Philippine coastal areas near the epicentre could experience waves up to three metres above normal tides, while smaller waves might reach Indonesia and Palau.

The Philippines is still recovering from a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30 that killed at least 74 people and displaced thousands in Cebu province.

Activist Umar Khalid was made an accused in the 2020 North East Delhi riots conspiracy case solely for being a member of a WhatsApp group, his counsel told the Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Thursday.

Senior Advocate Tridip Pais, representing Khalid, argued that others who attended the same meeting have not been named as accused by the Delhi Police. These arguments were presented during the hearing on the framing of charges before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who scheduled the next session for October 14.

Khalid faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that erupted in North East Delhi in 2020.