LIVE news updates: Earthquake off Southern Philippines triggers tsunami warning

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake, centred about 62 kilometres southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province, was caused by movement along a shallow fault at a depth of 10 kilometres. Authorities said they anticipated possible damage and aftershocks following the tremor.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu cautioned that dangerous waves could occur within 300 kilometres of the epicentre. It said some Philippine coastal areas near the epicentre could experience waves up to three metres above normal tides, while smaller waves might reach Indonesia and Palau.
Activist Umar Khalid was made an accused in the 2020 North East Delhi riots conspiracy case solely for being a member of a WhatsApp group, his counsel told the Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Thursday.
Senior Advocate Tridip Pais, representing Khalid, argued that others who attended the same meeting have not been named as accused by the Delhi Police. These arguments were presented during the hearing on the framing of charges before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai, who scheduled the next session for October 14.
Khalid faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that erupted in North East Delhi in 2020.
11:06 AM
Arunachal govt announces 3% hike in DA for employees, pensioners
The Arunachal Pradesh government announced a three per cent in dearness allowance (DA) from the existing 55 per cent to 58 per cent for its employees and pensioners. The increase will be effective from July 1.
10:53 AM
Wanted criminal injured in police encounter in Delhi's Narela
A wanted criminal was injured after an exchange of fire with police in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, officials said on Friday. He was apprehended and immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, they said. A police team had received specific information that he would be in the area on a black scooter and that he would be carrying a firearm.
10:11 AM
Delhi weather update: Air quality in city moderate
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, 2.2 notches below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting a mainly clear sky. No rainfall was recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. The relative humidity was 82 per cent at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 139 at 8 am, falling in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
9:25 AM
Kerala first state to amend central wildlife law: CM Vijayan
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Kerala has become the first state to pass a Bill amending the Central Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday passed the Bill with the objective of reducing the growing incidence of human-animal conflict in the state. The CM, in a post on social media platform 'X' on Thursday, said that the passing of the Kerala Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill marks a major step towards addressing rising human-animal conflicts.
9:19 AM
PTI office in Chennai receives bomb threat, says Police
The PTI office on Friday received a bomb threat, police said. Without divulging the source of the threat, police said they had been informed to carry out checks at the Kodambakkam office of the premier news agency. Accordingly, a police team arrived at the office and evacuated the staff present there.
8:44 AM
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas
Israel's Cabinet early Friday approved President Donald Trump's plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all the remaining hostages held by Hamas, a key step toward ending a ruinous two-year war that has destabilised the region. A brief statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the Cabinet approved the “outline” of a deal to release the hostages, without mentioning other aspects of the plan that are more controversial.