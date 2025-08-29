Home / India News / LIVE news updates: In India, capital does not just grow, it multiplies, says PM Modi
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Tokyo, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba to deepen the existing partnership, and explore possibilities for new cooperation. (Image: X@narendramodi)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
India and Japan will together shape the Asian century for stability, growth and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he began a two-day crucial visit to the east Asian nation.
 
In an address at a business forum, Modi said Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership and mutual growth.
 
The prime minister landed in Tokyo this morning on a two-day visit that comes amid a strain in New Delhi's relations with Washington over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariffs.
 
Showcasing India as an attractive investment destination, Modi said the country has political and economic stability as well as transparency and predictability in policy decisions.
 
In India, capital does not just grow, it multiplies, he said.
 
"Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and very soon, it is going to become the third largest global economy," he said at the India-Japan Economic Forum.
 
Modi said India has taken bold and ambitious initiatives in a range of key areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductor, quantum computing, biotech and space.
 
Technology of Japan and talent of India can together lead the technology revolution of this century, he said.
 
Modi also said that India is the "springboard" for Japanese business to the Global South.
 
India and Japan can replicate successful auto sector partnership in areas of robotics, semiconductors, ship-building, and nuclear energy, he noted.
 
In India's development journey, Japan has always been an important partner, PM Modi said

12:28 PM

Japanese firms have invested $13 billion in India over the past two years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising the India-Japan partnership, said Japanese companies had invested $13 billion in India in the last two years.

12:17 PM

'India will soon be world's 3rd largest economy': PM Modi

"Today, India has political stability, economic stability, transparency in policy, and predictability. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. And, very soon, it is going to become the third largest economy in the world," says PM Modi.

12:13 PM

'Make in India, make for the world,' PM Modi urges business leaders

"India has taken bold and ambitious initiatives in AI, semiconductor, quantum computing, biotech, and space. The technology of Japan and the talent of India can together lead the tech revolution of this century....India-Japan have signed an agreement on Joint Credit Mechanism for cooperation on clean fuel and green future" says PM Modi
First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

