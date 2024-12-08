LIVE news: Farmers to resume 'Dilli Chalo' march today, security tightened near Shambhu border
BS Web Team New Delhi
Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on December 7 that they have not received any message from the Centre for talks to address their issues and a group of 101 farmers will resume their march to Delhi on December 8. On December 6, protesting farmers suspended their march to the national capital for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border. The farmers have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). He further said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have already decided that a 'jatha' of 101 farmers will again march towards the national capital on Sunday noon in a peaceful manner.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address the 60th Foundation Day Parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Sunday, according to a post by the Home Ministry on its social media handle. He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Circuit House, the post added. In a post on X, the Home Ministry shared: "Union Home and Cooperation Minister @AmitShah will address the 60th Foundation Day Parade Ceremony of Border Security Force (BSF) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow and unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji at Circuit House, Jodhpur." Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India has entered a new era of cultural revival. He emphasised that India is advancing on the path of development with the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.'
9:02 AM
Farmers resume 'Delhi Chalo' protest, Police tightens security at Shambu border
The farmer protest group have announced the resumption of 'Delhi Chalo' march on Sunday. Due to security concerns, Delhi police have set up barricades and installed nails at the Shambhu Border. Farmer representative Sarwan Singh Pandher denounced the "brutality" farmers experienced at the Shambhu border while asserting that no laws had been broken.
8:51 AM
EAM Jaishankar reaches Bahrain to participate in Manama Dialogue
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar landed in Manama, Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue. The EAM was received by the Foreign Minister of Bahrain. Jaishankar shared the details in a post on X. He is travelling to Bahrain as a part of the second leg of his visit.
8:41 AM
Assam CM hails role of DGPs in guiding state to peace
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attended the first-ever reunion seminar of the chiefs of Assam Police at the Director General of Police (DGP) Office at Ulubari. It may be noted that the reunion seminar of IPS officers of Assam segment is an opportunity for police officers who have worked as DGP Assam, DGP Meghalaya, head of CAPFs.
8:27 AM
Temperature drops in North India, National Capital Region
A thin layer of fog covered parts of Delhi this morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 8°C, as per IMD.
8:25 AM
Farmers to resume 'Dilli Chalo' march today
According to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, a 'Jattha' of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi today at 12 noon.
First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 8:28 AM IST