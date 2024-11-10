LIVE news: PM Modi to conduct 'historic' 3 km mega roadshow in Ranchi today

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he would not invite former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join his incoming administration, despite Haley's endorsement during his campaign. This comes after criticism of Pompeo by Trump's supporters for not being supportive enough during the campaign. Trump expressed appreciation for their past service but stated his administration's team would not include them.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) in Bihar's Jamui on November 15. The PM will virtually participate in a state-level celebration scheduled in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where the formal inauguration will take place. During this event, he will also interact with beneficiaries of the PM Janman Scheme, underscoring the government's commitment to tribal welfare and pride. Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated in Chhattisgarh on November 15 to honour the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.