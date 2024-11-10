LIVE news: PM Modi to conduct 'historic' 3 km mega roadshow in Ranchi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday, ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma said that PM Modi will conduct a 'historic' 3 km roadshow in Ranchi. "PM Modi will hold a historic 3 km roadshow in Ranchi, where a large number of people are expected to show up. It will be a historic moment," Sarma told ANI. Several senior leaders of the BJP will also participate in the roadshow. Last week, PM Modi addressed rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa on November 5, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls.
To commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) in Bihar's Jamui on November 15. The PM will virtually participate in a state-level celebration scheduled in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where the formal inauguration will take place. During this event, he will also interact with beneficiaries of the PM Janman Scheme, underscoring the government's commitment to tribal welfare and pride. Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated in Chhattisgarh on November 15 to honour the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.
US President-elect Donald Trump has said he would not invite former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join his incoming administration, despite Haley's endorsement during his campaign. This comes after criticism of Pompeo by Trump's supporters for not being supportive enough during the campaign. Trump expressed appreciation for their past service but stated his administration's team would not include them.
A team of STF, Kolkata Police detained and searched one Md Ismail Khan at Baithak Khana Road last night. A total of 3 single-shot firearms, two 7 mm semi-automatic pistols, 50 rounds of 8MM live cartridges and 40 rounds of 7.65mm live cartridges were seized from his possession. A case is being registered at STF PS, Kolkata Police and he will be produced in court on 10th November.
7:47 AM
Income tax raids common since 2014, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, questions timing ahead of elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday questioned the timing of the Income Tax (I-T) department's raids on his associate, suggesting such actions had become increasingly common since 2014. During a press conference, Soren raised concerns about the functioning of investigative agencies in the country, particularly in the run-up to the state elections.
7:36 AM
Government will not tolerate any unrest in name of religion, says Tripura CM Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that a religious atmosphere has been restored in the state since the BJP government came to power, after 35 years of an atheistic environment. Addressing the 'Sanatan Dharma Sammelan' at Netaji Subhash College in Udaipur in Tripura's Gomati district, CM Saha emphasized that attempts to incite unrest in the name of religion would not be tolerated.
7:30 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in Bihar's Jamui on November 15
To commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) in Bihar's Jamui on November 15. The PM will virtually participate in a state-level celebration scheduled in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where the formal inauguration will take place.
7:29 AM
PM Narendra Modi to hold mega roadshow in Jharkhand's Ranchi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday, ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Last week, PM Modi addressed rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa on November 5, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls.