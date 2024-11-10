LIVE news: PM Modi to conduct 'historic' 3 km mega roadshow in Ranchi today
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here
Kolkata Police, STF arrest individual from Baithak Khan Road, multiple firearms seized
Income tax raids common since 2014, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, questions timing ahead of elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday questioned the timing of the Income Tax (I-T) department's raids on his associate, suggesting such actions had become increasingly common since 2014. During a press conference, Soren raised concerns about the functioning of investigative agencies in the country, particularly in the run-up to the state elections.
Government will not tolerate any unrest in name of religion, says Tripura CM Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that a religious atmosphere has been restored in the state since the BJP government came to power, after 35 years of an atheistic environment. Addressing the 'Sanatan Dharma Sammelan' at Netaji Subhash College in Udaipur in Tripura's Gomati district, CM Saha emphasized that attempts to incite unrest in the name of religion would not be tolerated.
PM Modi to inaugurate 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in Bihar's Jamui on November 15
To commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) in Bihar's Jamui on November 15. The PM will virtually participate in a state-level celebration scheduled in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where the formal inauguration will take place.
PM Narendra Modi to hold mega roadshow in Jharkhand's Ranchi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday, ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Last week, PM Modi addressed rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa on November 5, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP's manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 7:30 AM IST