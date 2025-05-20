LIVE news updates: SC likely to hear Ashoka University professor's plea against arrest
Latest news updates: Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday by the Haryana police pursuant to two complaints. Catch all the latest news updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to urgently hear, perhaps as early as Tuesday, a petition filed by Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad challenging his arrest over a Facebook post following Operation Sindoor.
After torrential rains brought the state capital to a standstill, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the city recorded 104 mm of rainfall yesterday, which was more than expected.
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday, causing severe waterlogging and flooding in residential areas.
Following this development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will conduct a city-wide inspection on May 21.
The Chief Minister stated that the heavy downpour led to the collapse of a wall, in which one person lost their life.
"It rained yesterday. The rainfall was more than expected. 104 mm of rain was recorded...On 21st May, DK Shivakumar and I will go around the city throughout the day, along with all the MLAs of Bengaluru...Today, one person died due to a wall collapse. We will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to their family," CM Siddaramaiah said.
Madhya Pradesh Police constituted a three-member SIT late on Monday night to probe state minister Vijay Shah's remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi in compliance with a Supreme Court order, an official said.
The Special Investigation Team comprises Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh.
The Supreme Court on Monday chided Shah for his "crass" remarks on Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the FIR lodged against him.
9:38 AM
Govt considering amendments to Atomic Energy Act, nuclear liability law
Government is considering amendments to the laws governing the nuclear power domain, including the sectoral regulator, to allow participation of private sector as India eyes to produce 100 GW atomic energy by 2047. The amendments were being considered to the Atomic Energy Act to allow private sector participation and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act to limit the liability on suppliers of equipment to build atomic energy plants.
9:17 AM
MP Police sets up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi
The Supreme Court had asked the Madhya Pradesh director general of police to constitute a three-member SIT headed by an IG-rank officer by Tuesday 10 am, also comprising a woman officer, to probe the FIR registered following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:27 AM IST