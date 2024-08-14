LIVE news: SC rules states can impose dues on royalty from Centre, mining cos retrospectively

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to all those who suffered during India's partition in 1947, saying a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful country. "On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day my homage to the millions who suffered inhumane pains, lost lives, turned homeless during this most hideous episode of our history," Shah wrote on 'X'.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has arrived in Kolkata to take over the investigation of the rape and murder case of a female trainee doctor at a state-run medical college in West Bengal's Kolkata, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court. The CBI has also arrived with a specialised medical and forensic team from Delhi. On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor on August 9. The Court asked the Kolkata Police to hand over all documents to the CBI immediately. The doctors and medical students held a protest at AIIMS Delhi after the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from Tuesday in solidarity against the sexual assault and murder of a woman doctor.