LIVE news: In no position to lecture anyone, says India at UN over Pakistan's Kashmir remarks

India launched a critique of Pakistan at the UNHRC meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, rejecting Pakistan's accusations about democracy suppression and human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir as "baseless and malicious." Describing the country as a "failed state", India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, Kshitij Tyagi, criticized Pakistan, stating that a country plagued by its own human rights abuses has no standing to lecture others, and characterized Pakistan's statements as hypocritical rhetoric. "It is regrettable to see Pakistan's leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex. Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece. It is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from," Tyagi said in Geneva. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to lash the national capital today, with the minimum temperature likely to drop to 18 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degree Celsius. An active western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining parts of India, is expected to bring intense weather activity to the western Himalayan region. The relative humidity is currently at 33 per cent with a wind speed of 33 km/h. The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela, formerly known as Purna Kumbh, concluded in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Maha Kumbh began on January 13 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The UP government said almost 14.4 million people took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on its concluding day on Wednesday.