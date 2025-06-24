LIVE news updates: Beersheba building hit by Iranian missile, at least 3 killed

The US Supreme Court permitted the Trump administration on Monday to resume rapid deportations of migrants to countries other than their own, temporarily lifting a court order that required migrants be allowed to contest the removals. This decision followed immigration officials’ May attempt to deport eight individuals to South Sudan, which US District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Boston ruled violated his order. The migrants, from countries such as Myanmar, Vietnam, and Cuba, had serious criminal convictions in the US, and officials stated they could not promptly return them to their home countries.US President Donald Trump declared a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending nearly two weeks of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The ceasefire, arranged by Washington DC, will be implemented gradually over 24 hours and is intended to formally end what Trump called “THE 12 DAY WAR.” The unexpected announcement came late Monday night on Trump’s Truth Social platform, shortly after Iran launched missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar in response to American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The US reported no casualties.

Sirens blare throughout central Israel as ballistic missiles from Iran continue to be launched.

An evacuation flight with 160 Indians who entered Jordan from Israel on Sunday and departed Amman on Monday afternoon was diverted to Kuwait due to airspace closures caused by Iranian strikes on US bases in the region.

Flight J91254, which left Amman around 2:30 pm heading to Kuwait and then Delhi, was forced to change course mid-flight and return to Kuwait following Iranian retaliatory attacks after the US bombed its nuclear facilities on 22 June.