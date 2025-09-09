Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Voting begins for vice-presidential election; PM Modi casts first vote
LIVE news updates: Voting begins for vice-presidential election; PM Modi casts first vote

Latest news updates: Sebi on July 4 temporarily restricted the Jane Street from trading on allegations of market manipulation. Catch all the latest developments here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vice president election
CP Radhakrishnan, backed by the NDA, holds the edge over INDIA bloc’s Justice B Sudershan Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
  A three-member appeals court bench will begin hearings on Tuesday between Jane Street Group LLC and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)  in a closely watched case with broad implications for the world’s biggest equity derivatives market.
 
Sebi on July 4 temporarily barred the firm from local markets on allegations of market manipulation, which the company has denied. Sebi imposed a $567 million penalty on Jane Street, which the company has deposited. While it can restart trading in India, it has refrained from doing so.
 
India’s market regulator believes inadequate data was used in the initial probe into the US high-frequency trading firm, amid fears it might have manipulated the country's stock and bond markets.
 
Norway's Labor Party of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has claimed victory in Monday's general election with most votes now counted and with a narrow but clear win by the centre-left block over the right-wing parties.
 
Rapturous cheering erupted in Oslo on Monday night as Labor supporters gathered to celebrate a closely fought campaign in which the future of a wealth tax that dates to the late 19th century has been a central issue.
 
Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Gahr Store thanked his supporters and said the victory showed it's possible for Social Democratic parties to win elections even with right-wing forces on the rise in Europe, according to broadcaster VG.

10:40 AM

PM Narendra Modi first to cast his vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast the first vote as polling opened for the high-stakes vice-presidential election.

10:25 AM

Former PM Thaksin must serve one year prison term for graft: Thailand SC

Thailand's Supreme Court says former PM Thaksin must serve one year prison term in graft and abuse of power convictions.

10:20 AM

Voting is done on the basis of one's conscience: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

"Numbers are fine but this voting is done on the basis of one's conscience. The entire country knows that the BJP is a use-and-throw party. The same thing happened with the vice-president, who is missing. The numbers will be in our favour," says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
 

10:10 AM

Voting begins for vice-presidential election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Parliament o cast his vote in the V-P poll. He is scheduled to depart for Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to assess the flood situation on the ground.

9:32 AM

BRS, BJD to abstain from vice presidential poll

Ahead of the vice presidential election, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), headed by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, announced on Monday that they would abstain from voting in the crucial poll scheduled for Tuesday.

9:10 AM

Yamuna water level falls in Delhi

The water level of the Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 204.96 metres at 6 am on Tuesday, and was inching towards the warning mark of 204.50 metres, officials said. The water level has been declining after touching the season's highest at 207.48 metres last Thursday. As the Yamuna level continues to decline, people have started shovelling out mud and silt from their homes that were inundated.
First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

