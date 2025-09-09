The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. A three-member appeals court bench will begin hearings on Tuesday between Jane Street Group LLC and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a closely watched case with broad implications for the world’s biggest equity derivatives market. A three-member appeals court bench will begin hearings on Tuesday between Jane Street Group LLC and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a closely watched case with broad implications for the world’s biggest equity derivatives market.

Sebi on July 4 temporarily barred the firm from local markets on allegations of market manipulation, which the company has denied. Sebi imposed a $567 million penalty on Jane Street, which the company has deposited. While it can restart trading in India, it has refrained from doing so.

India’s market regulator believes inadequate data was used in the initial probe into the US high-frequency trading firm, amid fears it might have manipulated the country's stock and bond markets.

Norway's Labor Party of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has claimed victory in Monday's general election with most votes now counted and with a narrow but clear win by the centre-left block over the right-wing parties.

Rapturous cheering erupted in Oslo on Monday night as Labor supporters gathered to celebrate a closely fought campaign in which the future of a wealth tax that dates to the late 19th century has been a central issue.

Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Gahr Store thanked his supporters and said the victory showed it's possible for Social Democratic parties to win elections even with right-wing forces on the rise in Europe, according to broadcaster VG.