LIVE news: Lilavati hospital ex-trustees accused of siphoning Rs 1,250 crore, 3 cases filed
Three FIRs have been registered by the trust managing Mumbai’s renowned Lilavati Hospital against the hospital's former trustees, alleging embezzlement exceeding Rs 1,250 crore. The misappropriation came to light following a recent forensic audit of the hospital’s financial records.
Reliance Jio said on Wednesday it signed a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink's internet services to India, a day after rival Bharti Airtel inked a similar pact. Both deals are conditional upon Starlink obtaining government approval to begin operations in the country. Jio Platforms, which will offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets and online stores, will also provide installation support for the devices, the company said. The partnership comes after the two companies clashed over how the country should grant spectrum for satellite services.
United States Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will visit India later this month, according to a report in Politico. This will be JD Vance's second official visit since President Donald Trump took office in January this year. Before India, Vance also visited Germany and France. However, for Usha Vance, it will be her first trip to her ancestral country as the Second Lady of the US.
Usha Vance's parents migrated to the United States in 1986 from India. Her roots in India can be traced back to Andhra Pradesh. She is a Yale graduate lawyer and is also the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the US.
Five-year-old girl killed after being run over by speeding tractor in Amethi
A five-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a speeding tractor in Amethi town, police said on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Bhavani (Asi), was playing outside her house on Tuesday evening when the tractor hit her, leading to her death on the spot.She was the daughter of local TV journalist Arun Gupta. Station House Officer (SHO) of Amethi police station, Brijesh Singh, said, "The body has been sent for postmortem, and efforts are underway to trace the tractor and its driver."
