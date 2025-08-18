Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Holiday declared for all schools, colleges; red alert issued

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall for the third straight day on Monday, causing water-logging in several low-lying areas, officials said. Downpours in parts of the city reduced visibility and slowed traffic.

Several roads were inundated after the intense showers. Areas such as the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex reported water accumulation at multiple spots, disrupting vehicular movement. Local trains, regarded as the city’s lifeline, were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, according to officials and commuters.

Officials confirmed that no diversions were made to bus routes operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

Mumbai has been receiving continuous rainfall since Saturday. A civic official said rain intensity rose further from 9 am on Monday following overnight downpours. In the one-hour period from 9 am, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded average rainfall of 37 mm, 39 mm and 29 mm, respectively.

Parliamentary panel to discuss women’s online safety

A parliamentary panel will meet on Tuesday with representatives of major social media companies to deliberate on cyber crimes and the safety of women online.

The 11th sitting of the Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women will also include officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), along with representatives from Google (YouTube), Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) and X (formerly Twitter).

The committee is reviewing the subject of ‘Cyber Crimes and Cyber Safety of Women’ amid growing concerns over online harassment, stalking, trolling and the misuse of digital platforms to target women.