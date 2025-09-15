LIVE news updates: Nepal interim govt to expand cabinet with three new ministers today

Mumbaikars woke up to a Monday morning drenched in rain, as water-logging in low-lying areas across the city and suburbs slowed traffic during the office rush hour.

Following heavy overnight and morning showers, water accumulated on tracks at Kurla station on the Central Railway line and Bandra station on the Western Railway route, causing local train delays, officials said.

The intense downpour, which started around midnight accompanied by lightning and thunder, persisted into the morning, flooding low-lying areas such as King's Circle and others, according to civic authorities.

Potholes filled with water further deteriorated road traffic conditions.

Between 8:30 am Sunday and 5:30 am Monday, Colaba recorded the highest rainfall at 88.2 mm, followed by Bandra at 82 mm and Byculla at 73 mm, per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Nepal's interim government, led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, is scheduled to expand on Monday with the appointment of at least three new ministers.

An official stated, "Kulman Ghising, former MD of the Nepal Electricity Authority, will head the Ministry of Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure. Om Prakash Aryal will lead the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs, while Rameshwor Khanal will assume charge of the Ministry of Finance."

Officials from the Prime Minister's Office said Karki finalised the names following multiple rounds of internal consultation. Ghising previously served as Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Aryal was Legal Advisor to Kathmandu Metropolitan City, and Khanal is a former finance secretary.