LIVE news: Omar Abdullah set to take oath as Jammu-Kashmir chief minister today

Omar Abdullah set to take oath as Jammu-Kashmir chief minister today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Following National Conference 's victory in Jammu and Kashmir’s first Assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370, Omar Abdullah is set to take the oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath-taking ceremony of Omar Abdullah and his ministers at 11:30 am. Arrangements for the inauguration of the chief minister and cabinet members have been finalised at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), scheduled to take place today.
An IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow from Dammam in Saudi Arabia was redirected to Jaipur due to a security-related alert, informed IndiGo Spokesperson. "The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. We are working closely with the relevant authorities, and mandated checks are underway," said an IndiGo Spokesperson. According to Jaipur police, a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs checked the plane and no suspicious object was found. Station House officer (SHO) of Jaipur Airport Police Station, Sandeep Basera also confirmed that the 175 passengers were safely boarded back onto the plane after the plane was inspected. Sources in CISF confirmed that a total of 10 bomb threats were posted on social media on Monday and Tuesday.
The government asserted that it will allot spectrum for satellite broadband administratively and not via auction, hours after Elon Musk slammed the auction route being advocated by rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani as "unprecedented". Musk's Starlink argues administrative allotment of licences is in line with a global trend, while India's Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, says an auction is needed to ensure a level playing field.
9:46 AM
3 injured as fire breaks out in multi-storey Mumbai building
Three persons were injured after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said. The blaze erupted at around 8 am and was confined to a flat on the 10th floor of Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri area, a civic official said.
9:43 AM
Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 12th day
Agitating junior doctors continued their fast-unto-death for the 12th consecutive day on Wednesday demanding justice for the deceased woman colleague of Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security. Sourav Dutta of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, fasting since October 5 was hospitalised on Tuesday evening and is being treated at the CCU of the hospital in Jalpaiguri while Spandan Chowdhury and Rumelika Kumar joined the hunger strike on Tuesday.
9:38 AM
9:38 AM
Hoax threats to flights: Mumbai police summon minor, father from Chhattisgarh
The Mumbai police have issued a notice to a teenage boy, his father and another person from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh to join questioning in connection with bomb threats posted on social media targeting three flights, officials said. Three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday.
9:30 AM
One killed, three injured in group clash in Odisha's Keonjhar
One person died and three others were injured in a clash between two groups over an old rivalry at a village in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said.
The incident took place at Pandua village on Tuesday evening when a young man of one group was allegedly hacked to death by a member of the rival faction, they said. Following this, members on the side of the deceased retaliated and set the assailant's house on fire besides attacking his father, mother and brother, a police officer said.
9:05 AM
First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 9:17 AM IST