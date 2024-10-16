Business Standard
Home / India News / Akasa Air's Bengaluru flight diverted due to bomb threat, 12th in 3 days

Akasa Air's Bengaluru flight diverted due to bomb threat, 12th in 3 days

Akasa Air and IndiGo flights diverted amid bomb threats; security drills underway at multiple airports as authorities respond to rising aviation threats in India

Akasa Air

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru returned to New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday due to a "security alert," the airline stated.

Flight QP 1335 was carrying 174 passengers, including three infants, and seven crew members.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and have advised the pilot to divert the flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi as a precaution,” said the airline spokesperson.

The airline noted that the flight captain followed all necessary emergency protocols to ensure a safe landing in Delhi.

Akasa Air added that it remains in constant coordination with local authorities. “Our teams are on the ground and prepared to assist all passengers to ensure their safety and comfort," the airline stated.
 

IndiGo flight receives bomb threat, diverted to Ahmedabad

On Wednesday, an IndiGo flight also faced a bomb threat, marking the second such incident for the airline in two days. The Mumbai-Delhi flight was diverted to Ahmedabad, where passengers disembarked after the aircraft was isolated, according to an IndiGo spokesperson.

More From This Section

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news updates: Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,425/quintal for 2025-26

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Govt orders withdrawal of NSG commandos from VIP security, CRPF to replace

Jet Airways

Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea against NCLAT order on Jet Airways

Rain, Chennai Rains

Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu sees heavy rainfall, dams fill rapidly

flight, Inside Plane

Centre to double Air Marshals on 'sensitive flights' as bomb threats rise


The spokesperson emphasised that the safety and security of passengers and crew are top priorities.

On Tuesday, three flights received bomb threats — two from IndiGo and one from Air India.

The latest incident follows bomb threat messages sent via social media to seven flights on Tuesday, including one bound for the United States. This prompted security agencies to conduct counter-terrorism drills at multiple airports, according to official sources.

10 flights receive bomb threats in 2 days

In the past 48 hours, ten flights, including an Air India plane with 211 passengers travelling from Delhi to Chicago, received bomb threats via social media. This led security agencies to implement counter-terrorism drills at several airports.

The bomb threats impacted various flights, such as Air India Express IX765 from Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya, SpiceJet SG116 from Darbhanga to Mumbai, Akasa Air QP1373 from Bagdogra to Bengaluru, Air India AI127 from Delhi to Chicago, IndiGo 6E98 from Dammam (Saudi Arabia) to Lucknow, Alliance Air 9I650 from Amritsar to Dehradun, and Air India Express IX684 from Madurai to Singapore.

In response to a bomb threat against Air India Express flight IX684, Singapore deployed two F-15 fighter jets to escort the aircraft away from densely populated areas. The flight landed safely at Singapore Changi Airport around 10:04 PM on Tuesday, and investigations are ongoing.

Bomb threats to Indian flights:

>A SpiceJet flight landed safely at Mumbai Airport and was moved to an isolation zone for inspection.

>An Akasa Air flight with a bomb threat landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

>An Air India flight was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada due to an online security threat.
IndiGo Flight 6E98, travelling from Dammam to Lucknow, was redirected to Jaipur Airport after a bomb threat.

>Alliance Air followed safety protocols for its Amritsar-Dehradun-Delhi flight, currently undergoing security checks at Dehradun Airport.

>An Air India Express flight from Madurai to Singapore awaits landing approval from Singaporean authorities.

>On Monday, bomb threats targeting three international flights from Mumbai originated from four different accounts.

>The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is collaborating with Indian cyber-security agencies and law enforcement to identify those behind these threats.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air to run safety tests on 14 of 25 planes amid rudder issue

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air says no operational disruptions from Boeing 737 advisories

Akasa Air

Akasa Air launches customised travel packages for the festive season

air travel, flights, passengers, aviation, airlines

Air traffic soars as more passengers opt for direct flights to & from India

Akasa Air

Akasa Air plans to go public, aims to be profitable by 2028: CEO Vinay Dube

Topics : Akasa Air Bomb Threat Calls BS Web Reports IndiGo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon