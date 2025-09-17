LIVE news updates: PM Modi turns 75; BJP launches fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, prompting the BJP to launch a fortnight-long “Sewa Pakhwada” to commemorate the milestone of its prominent leader.
Under the campaign, BJP-led governments at the Centre and in various states have announced a range of outreach, welfare, development, and awareness initiatives. These include health camps, cleanliness drives, intellectual gatherings, and fairs promoting indigenous products, which will continue till October 2.
To mark the occasion, Modi is travelling to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate a nationwide campaign focusing on the health and nutrition of women and children. He will also unveil several development programmes targeting tribal welfare and address the public.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in Patna on September 24, where the party’s top leadership is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and intensify its attack on the BJP over the “vote chori” issue, sources said on Wednesday.
The extended CWC meeting will include permanent and special invitees, state Congress chief ministers, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders.
The discussion is likely to centre on Bihar’s electoral outlook, campaign strategy, future polls, and alleged “vote chori”, sources added.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 am on September 24, with senior leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi in attendance.
The development comes as seat-sharing negotiations among Mahagathbandhan allies continue, following Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, which targeted the alleged “vote chori” and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, energising the party cadre in the state.