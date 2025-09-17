LIVE news updates: PM Modi turns 75; BJP launches fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, prompting the BJP to launch a fortnight-long “Sewa Pakhwada” to commemorate the milestone of its prominent leader.

Under the campaign, BJP-led governments at the Centre and in various states have announced a range of outreach, welfare, development, and awareness initiatives. These include health camps, cleanliness drives, intellectual gatherings, and fairs promoting indigenous products, which will continue till October 2.

To mark the occasion, Modi is travelling to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate a nationwide campaign focusing on the health and nutrition of women and children. He will also unveil several development programmes targeting tribal welfare and address the public.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in Patna on September 24, where the party’s top leadership is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and intensify its attack on the BJP over the “vote chori” issue, sources said on Wednesday.