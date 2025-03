LIVE: Congress hits out at PM Modi over podcast with Lex Fridman, labels it as 'hypo(d)crisy'

The Congress has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his podcast with computer scientist Lex Fridman , acussing him of "demolishing" institutions that were to hold his government accountable and having gone after critics "with a vengeance." “He who is afraid of facing the media in a press conference has found comfort in a foreign podcaster anchored in the rightwing ecosystem,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb's grave in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) and Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal's demand to remove it, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said that Bajrang Dal and VHP don't want the people of Maharashtra to live peacefully.

"They (VHP and Bajrang Dal) are left with nothing else to do...They don't want the people of Maharashtra to live peacefully...They want to slow the development pace of the state...I would like to say to them that Aurangzeb was here for 27 years, and he was not able to do anything to the state; now, what will they get after the removal of his grave," Wadettiwar said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the United States to cease strikes against Yemen's Houthis , the foreign ministry said on Sunday. Lavrov spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by telephone, the ministry said. "In response to the American representative's arguments, Sergei Lavrov stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance for all sides to engage in political dialogue in order to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed," the ministry said. US President Donald Trump launched large-scale military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, killing at least 31 people at the start of a campaign expected to last many days.