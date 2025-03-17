LIVE: Congress hits out at PM Modi over podcast with Lex Fridman, labels it as 'hypo(d)crisy'

The Congress has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his podcast with computer scientist Lex Fridman, acussing him of "demolishing" institutions that were to hold his government accountable and having gone after critics "with a vengeance." “He who is afraid of facing the media in a press conference has found comfort in a foreign podcaster anchored in the rightwing ecosystem,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the United States to cease strikes against Yemen's Houthis, the foreign ministry said on Sunday. Lavrov spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by telephone, the ministry said. "In response to the American representative's arguments, Sergei Lavrov stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force and the importance for all sides to engage in political dialogue in order to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed," the ministry said. US President Donald Trump launched large-scale military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping, killing at least 31 people at the start of a campaign expected to last many days.
Reacting to the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb's grave in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) and Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal's demand to remove it, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said that Bajrang Dal and VHP don't want the people of Maharashtra to live peacefully.
"They (VHP and Bajrang Dal) are left with nothing else to do...They don't want the people of Maharashtra to live peacefully...They want to slow the development pace of the state...I would like to say to them that Aurangzeb was here for 27 years, and he was not able to do anything to the state; now, what will they get after the removal of his grave," Wadettiwar said.
Trump says he will talk to Putin on Tuesday as he pushes for end to Ukraine war
President Donald Trump said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as he pushes to end the war in Ukraine.The US leader disclosed the upcoming conversation to reporters while flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening. “We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” Trump said.
45-year-old man set on fire in middle of Times Square
The 45-year-old was found on fire around 4am in the middle of Times Square and was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Investigators stated that the man had been doused with accelerant from a Patron tequila bottle and lit on fire.
Cheetah, 4 cubs to be released into wild in MP's Kuno National Park
A cheetah and its four cubs will be released into the wild at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. After the release of Gamini and her four cubs, the number of cheetahs in the wild in KNP will rise to 17, while nine will stay in the enclosures.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy names new chief of general staff to enhance Ukraine's combat effectiveness
Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Hnatov as the new chief of the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces, as the country faces increasing pressure in Donetsk.
Arunachal SEC to hold summary revision of electoral rolls
The Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) will hold summary revision of electoral rolls for Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal bodies of the state with January 1, 2025 as qualifying date, an official said on Monday. The draft publication of rolls will be carried out on April 17, said SEC under secretary Tage Nipa. The period of filing of claims and objections will be from April 17 to May 8.
Congress general secretaries, state in-charges to meet in Delhi on March 18
The Congress Party will hold a meeting of the General Secretaries and State Incharges of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at Indira Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday, March 18. The meeting is scheduled to be held at around 5 PM. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting, which will also be attended by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.