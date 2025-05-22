LIVE news: PM Modi to inaugurate two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day investor summit on Friday that will showcase the investment potentials in the northeastern states and opportunities to access the captive markets in the region and the neighbouring countries.
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that his administration is in discussions with the United States regarding participation in President Donald Trump's planned Golden Dome missile defence initiative. The Pentagon has warned for years that the newest missiles developed by China and Russia are so advanced that updated countermeasures are necessary.
Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after an exchange of fire with suspected terrorists, officials said. The firefight took place between the security forces and the suspected terrorists during a search operation following a tip-off about their presence in the Shingpora area of Chhatru, they said. "Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with police at Chhatru in Kishtwar this morning," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X. Additional troops have been deployed, and the operation is ongoing to neutralise the terrorists, it added.
A new 5,000-ton destroyer key to North Korea's naval advancement was damaged during its launching ceremony attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Thursday.The ship slid off the ramp and became stuck after the flatcar failed to move alongside it, throwing off its balance and crushing parts of the ship's bottom, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
11:20 AM
Three, including child, killed in storm-related incidents in Noida
At least three persons were killed after a strong storm followed by rain swept the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, including Noida and Greater Noida, on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday. In Greater Noida, a 60-year-old woman and her four-year-old grandson died after a grill from a 21-storey building fell on them, they said. A school teacher also died after a tree fell on him in Dadri, the officials said.
11:15 AM
DRG jawan killed in IED blast while returning from Abhujmad encounter
A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan of the state police was killed when an improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, officials said. The incident took place in densely forested Abhujmad area on Wednesday evening when security personnel were returning after a major encounter with Maoists, a senior police official said.
10:51 AM
6.1-magnitude quake shakes southern Greek islands
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Greek islands early Thursday. The epicentre was in the sea 58 kilometres north-northeast of Elounda, which is on the northern coast of Crete. It was 69 kilometres deep, according to the US Geological Survey.
10:48 AM
48-hour bandh affects normal life in Imphal Valley
A 48-hour state-wide bandh called by Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in protest against the removal of the state's name from a government bus affected normal life across five districts of Imphal Valley on Thursday. All business establishments, educational institutions, and government and private offices were closed and public transport remained off the roads.
10:40 AM
PM Modi has not rejected Trump's 'India-Pak ceasefire' claims even once: Congress
With US President Donald Trump repeating his claim that he settled the recent conflict between India and Pakistan through trade, the Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not rejected this claim even once and asked what does this "silence" mean. Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said this is the eighth time President Trump has made this claim that he got Operation Sindoor stopped.
9:38 AM
2 staff members of Israeli embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC
Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening near a Jewish museum, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.