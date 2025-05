LIVE news: PM Modi to inaugurate two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit on Friday

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that his administration is in discussions with the United States regarding participation in President Donald Trump's planned Golden Dome missile defence initiative. The Pentagon has warned for years that the newest missiles developed by China and Russia are so advanced that updated countermeasures are necessary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day investor summit on Friday that will showcase the investment potentials in the northeastern states and opportunities to access the captive markets in the region and the neighbouring countries.

Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district after an exchange of fire with suspected terrorists, officials said. The firefight took place between the security forces and the suspected terrorists during a search operation following a tip-off about their presence in the Shingpora area of Chhatru, they said. "Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with police at Chhatru in Kishtwar this morning," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X. Additional troops have been deployed, and the operation is ongoing to neutralise the terrorists, it added.