LIVE news updates: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu set to meet Qatar's Emir today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu are set to meet Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, who arrived in India on Monday for a two-day state visit. The Amir of Qatar will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and business leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership," it said.
Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee on Monday, effective February 19. He succeeded Rajiv Kumar, who had held the post since May 15, 2022. A 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, Gyanesh Kumar's term will run till January 26, 2029, days before the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule of the next Lok Sabha election. Gyanesh Kumar, 61, had been serving as an Election Commissioner since March 15 last year. Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dr Vivek Joshi has been appointed as an Election Commissioner. He is the first CEC to be appointed under the new law on the appointment of the members of the Election Commission (EC).
The Supreme Court is set to hear influencer Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea on Tuesday, seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs filed against him for alleged crude remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, India’s Got Latent.
9:23 AM
Argentine judge investigates fraud case against President Milei over crypto promotion
A judge in Argentina was selected on Monday to investigate allegations of fraud against President Javier Milei for his brief promotion of a cryptocurrency whose value collapsed within hours of its launch last week. Milei distanced himself from the scandal and said he acted in good faith.
9:17 AM
All 80 aboard Delta flight survive after jet flips upon arrival in Toronto
A Delta Air Lines jet flipped on its roof while landing Monday at Toronto's Pearson Airport, but all 80 people on board survived and those hurt had relatively minor injuries, the airport's chief executive said. Snow was being blown by winds gusting to 40 mph (65 kph) when the flight from Minneapolis carrying 76 passengers and four crew attempted to land on a dry runway at around 2:15 pm. Authorities said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.
8:35 AM
5 killed, several injured as dumper truck hits van in MP's Bhind
Five persons, including three women, were killed and nearly 12 others injured when a dumper truck hit a van in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place at around 5 am near Jawaharpura village when a group of persons was returning from a marriage function.
First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 8:44 AM IST