LIVE news updates: Hoax bomb threats target Delhi colleges, Jesus and Mary College among recipients

A large-scale Russian drone and missile strike on Ukraine's capital early Thursday killed at least three people and injured 24, according to local authorities.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s city administration, said preliminary information indicated that a 14-year-old girl was among the dead. He noted that the toll was expected to rise.

A five-storey residential building in the Darnytskyi district was directly hit, with “everything destroyed,” Tkachenko stated. Another strike in central Kyiv left a major road covered with shattered glass.

Authorities reported that more than 20 locations across the capital were affected. Rescue teams were deployed to free people trapped beneath the rubble.

Thursday’s assault marked the first major combined Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv since US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month to discuss an end to the three-year war in Ukraine.

Although diplomatic efforts appeared to gather momentum after the meeting, few details have emerged on the next steps.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pressing for tougher US sanctions to cripple Russia’s economy if Putin fails to show genuine commitment to ending the conflict.