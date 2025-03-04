LIVE news updates: Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on US, starting Tuesday
BS Web Team New Delhi
Canada will impose 25 per cent tariffs on $107 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday if US President Donald Trump's administration follows through with its proposed tariffs on Canadian goods. Canada will slap 25 per cent tariffs on C$30 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday, while tariffs on the remaining C$125 billion of products will come into effect in 21 days, Trudeau said. US President Donald Trump has temporarily suspended, with immediate effect, the delivery of all American military aid to Ukraine, just days after an unprecedented showdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.
A report in The New York Times quoted a senior administration official as saying that Trump temporarily suspended the delivery of all US military aid to Ukraine and that the order takes effect immediately, affecting "more than $1 billion in arms and ammunition in the pipeline and on order.
The report said Trump's decision to halt military aid resulted from a series of meetings at the White House between the US leader and his senior national security aides.
Taking cognisance of the Ansal Group case in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered registration of an FIR against the company and assured homebuyers their interests would be protected, according to an official statement. This came after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) initiated insolvency proceedings against the company.
During a review meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department on Monday, the chief minister emphasised that Ansal Group's "fraudulent practices" against homebuyers will not be tolerated. He instructed officials to take strong action against all responsible officers of the company.
9:08 AM
President Trump temporarily suspends all military aid to Ukraine
US President Donald Trump has temporarily suspended, with immediate effect, the delivery of all American military aid to Ukraine. An official said, "the order would be in effect until Trump determined that Ukraine had demonstrated a commitment to peace negotiations with Russia."
First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 9:17 AM IST