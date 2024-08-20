LIVE news: Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR trigger severe waterlogging in multiple areas

Heavy rainfall early Tuesday caused significant flooding in several areas of Delhi. The deluge led to traffic jams and commuting difficulties. Areas near Ashram Bridge experienced severe water accumulation due to continuous rain. On Minto Road, the flooding was so extensive that parked vehicles were partially submerged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts widespread light to moderate rainfall across Delhi and the southwestern National Capital Region on Tuesday. Additionally, the IMD has cautioned that central and eastern Delhi may experience moderate to intense rainfall during the morning hours. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the rape-murder case of a young doctor in Kolkata that has led to protests by doctors across the country. Medics staged a symbolic protest on Monday by offering free elective outpatient services on the road outside the Health Ministry office in Nirman Bhawan here on the eighth day of their ongoing strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata even as there was no breakthrough in talks with the government. Protesting doctors sat on the road with sheets of paper showing their names and specialisations like ORTHO OPD, Neurology OPD and Psychiatry OPD. US Vice-President Kamala Harris made an unexpected appearance at the Democratic National Convention's opening day in Chicago on Monday. In her address, the 59-year-old Vice President emphasized the unity among Americans, stating that they are bound together by a common aspiration for the nation's future. Harris observed that the attendees represented a diverse cross-section of the country, hailing from various regions and backgrounds.