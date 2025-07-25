LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has strongly criticised France’s decision to formally recognise the state of Palestine. In a sharply worded post on X, Rubio described the move as “a slap in the face to the victims of the 7 October attack,” stating that the United States firmly opposes President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to seek recognition at the United Nations General Assembly. He further argued that the decision serves Hamas propaganda and undermines efforts towards peace. Macron announced on Thursday that France intends to recognise Palestine during the UNGA session in September.

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck in the South Pacific near the island nation of Samoa on Friday, but caused no apparent damage. The quake occurred 440 kilometers (273 miles) southwest of the capital Apia at a depth of 314 kilometers (195 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

Separately, the Haryana government has approved a budget of ₹665 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM-POSHAN) scheme, commonly known as the mid-day meal programme. In the 2024–25 financial year, ₹478 crore was spent on providing meals to schoolchildren across the state. The budget for 2025–26 was cleared at a state-level steering-cum-monitoring committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday.