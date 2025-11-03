LIVE news updates: PM Modi launches ₹1 trillion RDI fund to boost private sector innovation

A private electric bus travelling from Miyapur to Guntur overturned on the Outer Ring Road under the Abdullahpurmet police station limits in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, injuring seven passengers, according to Traffic Inspector Vanasthalipuram.

The bus was carrying 17 passengers at the time of the accident. The seven injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Today, around 2:30 pm, we received information that a private travel bus had overturned. We reached the spot and found that about 17 passengers were travelling, and seven were injured. They were shifted to the hospital for further treatment,” the Traffic Inspector said.

He added that the mishap occurred due to the driver’s negligence while taking a turn, which caused the bus to overturn. “The driver and others are safe, but some sustained injuries. We’re investigating the matter,” the official said.

In a separate incident in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a Bengaluru-bound bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Chinnatekur near Kurnool district on National Highway (NH) 44 in the early hours of Friday.

Kurnool District Collector A Siri said that 11 bodies have been identified so far, while nine others remain unaccounted for. The blaze occurred between 3:00 am and 3:10 am.

The Telangana government announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the Kurnool bus fire and ₹2 lakh each for those injured. Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud said the compensation would be provided on the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.