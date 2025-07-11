LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

In a letter dated Thursday, President Donald Trump declared that he would raise tariffs on goods imported from Canada to 35%, escalating tensions between the neighbouring nations and further straining a long-standing alliance. The letter, addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, marks a sharp increase from the 25% tariff Trump had initially introduced in February. The move is reportedly aimed at pressuring Canada to intensify efforts against fentanyl trafficking, despite the country’s limited involvement in such activity.

Kap's Cafe, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma and based in Surrey, British Columbia, issued a firm statement after being targeted in an attack late Wednesday night. In a message shared on Instagram, the establishment expressed shock over the incident. However, it emphasised its resolve, stating that while they are still coming to terms with what happened, they will not back down and will remain committed to standing against violence.

At a town hall in Louisiana on Thursday evening, Democrats previewed one of their key strategies to regain control of the U.S. House next year by sharply criticising the recent Republican tax and spending bill’s changes to health care. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries described the gathering—held at Xavier University in New Orleans—as the beginning of a national tour to inform the public about the bill’s effects. He condemned the legislation as “an unprecedented assault on health care from a group of people who promised not to touch Medicaid. And during the first chance they got, they do the exact opposite.” Addressing a crowd of several hundred, Jeffries added, “Shame on them.” The event featured several senior Democratic figures and came at a pivotal moment for the party.