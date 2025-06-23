LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out on serial set in Mumbai's Film City; no casualty reported
Today's news updates: The fire started around 6:10 am in the tent area of the Annapurna set. Catch all the news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
A fire erupted on a television serial set at Film City in Mumbai on Monday morning, according to civic officials.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.
Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that the fire started around 6:10 am in the tent area of the Annapurna set, which is located behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon (East).
Four fire engines and four jumbo water tankers were dispatched to the location. Firefighting efforts were underway, with an assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers overseeing the operation, the official added.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a dangerous development in the already unstable Middle East.
He made the remarks during an emergency UN Security Council session held on Sunday.
The 15-member Council convened after US President Donald Trump announced that the US had bombed three Iranian nuclear locations—Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
Guterres stated: "The bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States marks a perilous turn in a region that is already reeling. From the outset of the crisis, I have repeatedly condemned any military escalation in the Middle East."
He warned that the region's people cannot withstand another wave of destruction, adding: "We now risk descending into a rathole of retaliation after retaliation."
The UN chief urged the global community to take immediate and firm action to stop the violence and return to meaningful negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear programme.
He also stressed that Iran must fully comply with the Non-Proliferation Treaty, describing it as vital to maintaining global peace and security.
Vote counting began on Monday morning for the bypolls to the Visavadar and Kadi assembly constituencies in Gujarat.
The elections, conducted on 19 June, recorded a voter turnout of 57.90 per cent in Kadi (Mehsana district) and 56.89 per cent in Visavadar (Junagadh district), according to election officials.
10:05 AM
Ludhiana West bypoll: AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora takes early lead
AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora was leading with a margin of 1,269 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab on Monday, according to initial trends. After the first round of counting, Arora had 2,895 votes and Ashu 1,626. BJP's Jiwan Gupta was in the third spot with 1,117 votes.
9:38 AM
Counting underway in Nilambur bypoll as UDF takes early lead
Counting of votes began on Monday in the high-stakes Nilambur byelection in northern Kerala, where the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF faces a tough fight against the opposition UDF, led by the Congress party. Initial trends indicated UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath taking a marginal lead.
