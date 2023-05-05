LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar withdraws his resignation as party president, says will work for NCP with renewed vigour.



Two soldiers were killed, and four others have been injured during an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces on Friday morning.



,





Read More