LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

Top Section
Explore Business Standard
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Catch live updates from across the globe here
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar withdraws his resignation as party president, says will work for NCP with renewed vigour.
Two soldiers were killed, and four others have been injured during an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces on Friday morning.
,
11:27 PM May 23
11:07 PM May 23
10:20 PM May 23
9:27 PM May 23
8:37 PM May 23
8:03 PM May 23
7:26 PM May 23
6:29 PM May 23
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said he was revoking his decision to quit as party chief. Speaking at a press conference here, Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation three days ago, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.
6:14 PM May 23
Former Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Neelam Taram died at a hospital in Itanagar on Friday morning after a prolonged illness, his family said.
He was 66, and survived by wife Neelam Ben, three sons and two daughters along with many grandchildren, they said
5:53 PM May 23
4:57 PM May 23
4:41 PM May 23
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday called for a collective approach by the SCO to combat terrorism and not get caught up in "weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring". His remarks at the India-hosted conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa came shortly after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, must be stopped.
4:10 PM May 23
3:50 PM May 23
Ethnic violence, which has engulfed Manipur over the last few days, was brewing for some time as a long history of mutual suspicion between ethnic groups in the Imphal valley and its surrounding hills turned into a simmering conflict after the BJP-led Manipur government started a drive to evict tribal villagers from reserved forests.
3:14 PM May 23
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of the Delhi University here on Friday.
Dressed in a white T-shirt and trouser and sporting a trimmed beard, Gandhi arrived at the hostel to interact with the students.
Sources said he sought to know about issues faced by the students and their career plans.
2:54 PM May 23
2:45 PM May 23
2:26 PM May 23
2:03 PM May 23
1:51 PM May 23
Topics :ManipurIndian RailwaysS JaishankarShanghai Cooperation OrganisationPakistan Russia
First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:31 AM IST