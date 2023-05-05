Home / India News / LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
11:27 PM May 23

11:27 PM May 23

17 IAF flights, five sorties of Navy ships rescue 3,862 Indians from Sudan

India on Friday wrapped up 'Operation Kaveri', launched to rescue its nationals stranded in crisis-hit Sudan, with the transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force making its final flight to bring 47 passengers home. India launched Operation Kaveri on April 24 to evacuate its nationals from Sudan, which has witnessed deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group.
 

11:07 PM May 23

UK PM Rishi Sunak admits disappointing first electoral test outcome

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday admitted it was a disappointing run for the governing Conservative Party, with the Opposition Labour and Liberal Democrat parties making significant gains in the local elections.

10:20 PM May 23

Delhi Police record statements of 7 women wrestlers against WFI chief

Delhi Police recorded the statements of seven women wrestlers in connection with the cases registered against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, officials said on Friday. On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by the women wrestlers against Singh.

9:27 PM May 23

NCLT to hear two insolvency petitions filed against Go First on May 8

As Go First awaits the NCLT ruling on its voluntary insolvency resolution plea, the tribunal is set to hear on Monday two petitions seeking insolvency proceedings against the crisis-hit airline. With liabilities of Rs 11,463 crore and a financial crunch, the Wadia group-owned airline has sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as well as an interim moratorium on financial obligations.
 

8:37 PM May 23

Vice-President Dhankhar meets UK's King Charles III ahead of Coronation

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with King Charles III at a reception soon after his arrival here on Friday to attend the majestic Coronation ceremony of the UK's monarch at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, will join an estimated 100 Heads of State and government from around the world invited to the historic crowning of Britain's new monarch.

8:03 PM May 23

Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism: Jaishankar

In a hard-hitting attack on his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said as a "promoter, justifier and a spokesperson" of the terrorism industry, his position on the menace was called out at the SCO meeting on Friday.

7:26 PM May 23

Sonowal to receive first cargo vessel to Sittwe port in Myanmar on May 9

Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will receive the first Indian cargo ship at Myanmar's Sittwe Port on May 9. Addressing a press conference in Assam's Dibrugarh, Sonowal said it will begin regular movement of cargo ships between the Kolkata Port and Sittwe Port, which will unlock tremendous economic potential for the entire Bay of Bengal peninsula.

6:29 PM May 23

Pawar to continue as NCP chief, says will focus on organisational changes

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said he was revoking his decision to quit as party chief. Speaking at a press conference here, Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation three days ago, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.

 

6:14 PM May 23

Former Arunachal home minister Neelam Taram dies at 66

Former Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Neelam Taram died at a hospital in Itanagar on Friday morning after a prolonged illness, his family said.

He was 66, and survived by wife Neelam Ben, three sons and two daughters along with many grandchildren, they said

5:53 PM May 23

Imphal Valley peaceful but tense, more forces deployed in Manipur

The Imphal Valley in Manipur remained peaceful but tense on Friday, as more forces were brought in from neighbouring states by road and air to bolster efforts to keep the peace in the state which had witnessed bloody rioting over the last 48 hours. Intermittent gunfights between militant groups and security forces were also reported in the morning hours from various hill districts surrounding the valley, but a wary peace seems to be reigning there since.
 

4:57 PM May 23

CBI raids Jet Airways' office in connection with Rs 538 cr bank fraud case

CBI conducts searches at seven locations in Mumbai. The search was at locations of Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal in an alleged bank fraud case of Rs 538 crores. His wife Anita Goyal and others are accused in the case, according to the reports.
 

4:41 PM May 23

Bhutto-Zardari calls for collective approach by SCO to combat terrorism

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday called for a collective approach by the SCO to combat terrorism and not get caught up in "weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring". His remarks at the India-hosted conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa came shortly after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, must be stopped.

 

4:10 PM May 23

KL Rahul rules himself out of WTC final, to undergo thigh surgery

India's top-order batter KL Rahul on Friday ruled himself out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and will undergo a thigh surgery on the advice of his medical team. Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, has been ruled out for an indefinite period due to the injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League game against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week.
 

3:50 PM May 23

Manipur violence: Trouble long brewing, ST status for Meiteis issue just the spark

Ethnic violence, which has engulfed Manipur over the last few days, was brewing for some time as a long history of mutual suspicion between ethnic groups in the Imphal valley and its surrounding hills turned into a simmering conflict after the BJP-led Manipur government started a drive to evict tribal villagers from reserved forests.

 

3:14 PM May 23

Rahul interacts with students at P G Men's Hostel of Delhi University

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at the Post Graduate Men's Hostel of the Delhi University here on Friday.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and trouser and sporting a trimmed beard, Gandhi arrived at the hostel to interact with the students.

Sources said he sought to know about issues faced by the students and their career plans.

2:54 PM May 23

'The Kerala Story' shows the ugly truth of terrorism, says PM Narendra Modi

2:45 PM May 23

Biman Bangladesh's flight 371 from Dhaka To Kathmandu diverted to Patna due to technical problem

2:26 PM May 23

No question of banning Bajrang Dal if it plays by rule-book, says Congress leader Veerappa Moily

There is no question of banning the Bajrang Dal if it plays by the rule-book and behaves itself, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on Friday, as his party's manifesto proposing to outlaw the outfit continues to come under fire from the BJP. Speaking to PTI, Moily said the reference should be viewed as the Congress issuing some kind of a notice and warning to Bajrang Dal, and not as if the party is going to ban it if it's voted to power in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

2:03 PM May 23

Ability of our Ukrainian, Western friends to lie is very well known: Lavrov on alleged attack on Putin's life

1:51 PM May 23

Wrestlers' protest: Renowned wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat threatens to return medals

Standing in support of the protesting wrestlers, Dronacharya award-winning coach Mahavir Singh Phogat on Friday threatened to return his medals if justice is not delivered, demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
 
The wrestlers, including Olympic medallist duo of Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, have been sitting on a protest in the national capital since April 23, demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India Chief and BJP MP Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven wrestlers, including a minor.

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

