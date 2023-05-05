close

LIVE: Northeast Frontier Railway stops all trains to Manipur amid violence

BS Web Team New Delhi
Manipur Protests

Manipur Protests

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:24 AM IST
Following the law and order situation in Manipur, Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains.
"No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement, says Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway, the ANI reported.

In another mas killing in Serbia, at least eight people were killed and 10 wounded late Thursday in a drive-by shooting in a town close to Belgrade, the second such mass killing in Serbia in two days, state television reported.

The attacker used an automatic weapon to shoot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of the capital, the RTS report said early Friday.

Topics : Manipur Indian Railways

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

