LIVE: Northeast Frontier Railway stops all trains to Manipur amid violence

In another mas killing in Serbia, at least eight people were killed and 10 wounded late Thursday in a drive-by shooting in a town close to Belgrade, the second such mass killing in Serbia in two days, state television reported.

"No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement, says Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway, the ANI reported.