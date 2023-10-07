LIVE: PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10 as India wins 100 medals

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
India reaching the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games is a momentous achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, announcing that he will host the country's contingent on October 10. "Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," he posted on X.
First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 10:04 AM IST