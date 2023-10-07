Home / India News / LIVE: PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10 as India wins 100 medals
LIVE: PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10 as India wins 100 medals

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
India reaching the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games is a momentous achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, announcing that he will host the country's contingent on October 10. "Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," he posted on X.

With assembly elections approaching, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the state will conduct a caste survey on the lines of the one done in Bihar. The issue was discussed on Friday at a core committee meeting of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) held at the party's war room here. As the West continues to provide aid for war-torn Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukraine would not survive for more than "a week" without Western military and financial aid, reported Al Jazeera. Putin made this claim on the same day when the European Union official warned that the bloc could not replace the funding gap if the US's support dries up for Kyiv.

10:08 AM

Congress CEC meet to finalise candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls today

11:27 AM

Search operations continue for 142 people missing in Sikkim flash flood

Search operations continued on Saturday for the 142 people who are still missing after the flash flood in the Teesta river that devastated Sikkim, officials said.

Twenty-six people including seven Armymen were killed in the flash flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday and affected over 25,000 people, damaged more than 1,200 houses and washed away 13 bridges, bringing the picturesque Himalayan state to its knees, they said.

So far, 2,413 people have been rescued from different areas and 6,875 people are taking shelter in 22 relief camps set up across the state, most of which has been cut off from the rest of the country.

11:23 AM

Rahul, Priyanka to address separate public rallies in poll-bound MP next week

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address separate public rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on October 10 and 12 respectively, a party functionary said. Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly are due in November this year. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is striving to retain power, while the opposition is trying to return to the helm. "Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Beohari of Shahdol district on October 10," state Congress media department president K K Mishra said. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally in Mandla on October 12, he said.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath will also address both the gatherings along with other party leaders, Mishra said. This will be the fourth public rally of Priyanka Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh in the recent past. On October 5, she addressed a rally at Mohankheda in Dhar district. Earlier, she had addressed rallies in Jabalpur and Gwalior.

11:13 AM

Assam govt sets up SIT to probe APSC cash-for-job scam

The Assam government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam that was registered in 2016.

A notification issued by the Political (A) department of the Assam government said that Munna P Gupta, Additional Director General of Police (CID) is the Chief of the SIT.

The SIT will complete the investigation of the APSC Dibrugarh police station case no 936/2016.

 

10:50 AM

Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Kammrudin Nagar; no casualties

A fire broke out at a godown in the Kammrudin Nagar behind Hanuman mandir in the national capital on Friday midnight, officials said.

According to the officials, a fire call was received at 12:44 am about a godown fire in Kammrudin Nagar, behind Hanuman mandir.

As soon as the information about the fire was received, 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the incident, said the officials.

10:50 AM

J-K: 3 labourers dead, 5 others critically injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Doda

Three labourers were killed and five others critically injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Dod district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Saturday.

The labourers boarded the vehicle at Khellani and were on the way to their homes in Marmat area, the officials said.

They said the vehicle met with the accident near Humbal village around 10.40 pm Friday, prompting a rescue operation by local volunteers and police.

10:38 AM

Unfortunate that Trudeau's allegations brought in parliament without concrete evidence: USISPF chief

USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi on Friday said it was unfortunate that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against India in his parliament last month were brought without concrete evidence.

Tensions flared between the two nations after Trudeau's allegation linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India strongly rejected the charges and also voiced its concern over the safety of Indian diplomats and India's diplomatic premises in Canada.

It's unfortunate that an important issue was brought without any concrete evidence into the parliament and from there the relationship between the two nations has gone down, Aghi told PTI in an interview.

10:30 AM

18 migrants killed, and 29 injured in a bus crash in southern Mexico

At least 18 migrants from Venezuela and Peru died early Friday in a bus crash in southern Mexico, authorities said.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute said the dead include two women and three children, and that 29 people were injured. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Photos distributed by the institute showed the bus rolled over onto its side on a curvy section of highway in the southern state of Oaxaca. The cause of the crash on the town of San Pablo Huitzo, near the border with the neighbouring state of Puebla, is under investigation.

The institute said a total of 55 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, were aboard the vehicle.

10:18 AM

Want everyone to help advance investigation: US on India-Canada row

Amid the diplomatic sparring and souring of bilateral ties in the wake of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Special Envoy and Coordinator, Global Engagement Centre, James Rubin said the standoff was a "tricky subject" as he sought cooperation into the investigation as far as it goes.

During a virtual press briefing on October 5, the US special envoy said, "This is a tricky subject. Let me just say that we support Canada's investigation. We want everyone to help - including the Indian Government - help advance the investigation into this murder, and we would urge everyone to cooperate and to take the investigation as far as it goes."

On whether such tensions as the one between New Delhi and Ottawa could breed disinformation campaigns, Rubin said it is an area that is ripe for "information manipulation".

10:17 AM

Rajasthan to conduct caste survey as done by Bihar: CM Ashok Gehlot

With assembly elections approaching, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the state will conduct a caste survey on the lines of the one done in Bihar.

The issue was discussed on Friday at a core committee meeting of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) held at the party's war room here.

Apart from Gehlot, the meeting was attended by Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa, RPCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders.

10:15 AM

INDIA bloc a challenge, BJP doesn't take elections casually: Pradhan

The opposition INDIA bloc is a challenge, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday, adding he has requested his party to allow him to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from his home state Odisha.

In an interview with PTI, Pradhan, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said the BJP doesn't take any elections casually and the party's agenda is to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets to serve the nation for a third term.

Asked about whether the INDIA bloc is a real challenge, Pradhan said, "I consider this as a challenge."

10:14 AM

Ukraine would die in a week if Western military aid stops: Russian Prez

As the West continues to provide aid for war-torn Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukraine would not survive for more than "a week" without Western military and financial aid, reported Al Jazeera.

Putin made this claim on the same day when the European Union official warned that the bloc could not replace the funding gap if the US's support dries up for Kyiv.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said that he "does worry" US support for Ukraine might get derailed.

Putin while speaking at the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, said that Ukraine was being propped up "thanks to multi-billion donations that come each month".

10:08 AM

Congress CEC meet to finalise candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls today

The Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet on Saturday to brainstorm on candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held later this year.

The meeting will be held at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath Road residence in the national capital.

The meeting, according to sources, is scheduled to be held around 4 pm.

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

